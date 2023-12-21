KTM RC 390: Top highlights

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 21, 2023

KTM RC 390 is one of the most popular sport bikes in the Indian market.

The RC 390 Is due for a generation update which is expected to come in next few years.

As of now, the RC 390 is powered by a 373 cc, liquid-cooled engine.

It puts out 42 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit which comes with a slipper clutch and a quickshifter

The motorcycle also features traction control, cornering ABS and ride-by-wire system

KTM also offers SuperMoto mode in which the ABS on the rear wheel can be turned off

Suspension duties are done by USD forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear.

Braking duties are performed by disc in the front as well as at the rear. 

The motorcycle also gets a TFT screen, Bluetooth connectivity and LED lighting
To check out more such web stories 
Click Here