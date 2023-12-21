KTM RC 390: Top highlights

KTM RC 390 is one of the most popular sport bikes in the Indian market.
The RC 390 Is due for a generation update which is expected to come in next few years.
As of now, the RC 390 is powered by a 373 cc, liquid-cooled engine.
It puts out 42 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit which comes with a slipper clutch and a quickshifter
The motorcycle also features traction control, cornering ABS and ride-by-wire system
KTM also offers SuperMoto mode in which the ABS on the rear wheel can be turned off
Suspension duties are done by USD forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear.
Braking duties are performed by disc in the front as well as at the rear.
The motorcycle also gets a TFT screen, Bluetooth connectivity and LED lighting