Auto news recap, August 23: Hero Glamour launched, MSIL to open Nexa Studios

HT Auto ensures that you stay informed about the significant advancements in both the Indian and global automotive industries. Given the rapid transformations occurring in the automobile and motorcycle sectors, we offer a concise yet comprehensive summary of the key events from August 23.

Maruti Suzuki to open Nexa Studios

Maruti Suzuki has recently achieved the significant milestone of establishing 500 Nexa retail outlets across India, and the company plans to extend its premium retail presence to smaller cities with new Nexa Studios. It will be smaller, two-car showrooms but they will offer the entire Maruti Suzuki Nexa product portfolio and services.

Ola Electric sends notice to MapmyIndia

Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal has rejected claims of copying MapmyIndia, saying the map company was attempting to ride on Ola Electric's listing coattails. The company has sent legal notice to MapmyIndia but hasn't received any reply from them.

2024 Hero Glamour launched

Hero MotoCorp has introduced the 2024 Glamour 125 bringing subtle upgrades to the popular commuter motorcycle. There is a new colour scheme and the prices now start at ₹83,598 for the drum brake variant, and going up to ₹87,598 for the front disc brake variant.

Cars and bikes in Punjab gets more expensive

The government of Punjab has increased the motor vehicle tax on passenger cars and two-wheelers, resulting in higher costs for consumers. The tax rates have been raised by 0.5 to 1 percent, based on the actual cost of the vehicles. This increase occurs just prior to the festive season, a peak time for the Indian automotive industry, as sales typically surge during this auspicious period across various categories.

Market share of Ola Electric falls

Ola Electric has experienced a significant decline in its market share within the electric two-wheeler sector this month. Recent statistics indicate that the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India has seen its market share decrease by approximately 16 percent from June to just one-third in August.

