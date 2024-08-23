HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Cars & Two Wheelers Get More Expensive In Punjab As Govt Hikes Motor Vehicle Tax

Cars & two-wheelers get more expensive in Punjab as govt hikes motor vehicle tax

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Aug 2024, 14:29 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The taxes have been hiked by 0.5 to 1 per cent and will be applicable on the actual vehicle cost.
Mahindra Thar Roxx
Image used only for representational purpose
Mahindra Thar Roxx
Image used only for representational purpose

The Punjab state government has hiked the motor vehicle tax on passenger cars and two-wheelers, making them more expensive. The taxes have been hiked by 0.5 to 1 per cent and will be applicable on the actual vehicle cost. The hike comes just ahead of the festive season which is a booming period in the Indian auto sector owing to the auspicious time when sales tend to rocket across categories.

New Motor Vehicle Tax on Cars

According to the notification released by the Department of Transport, Punjab, the motor vehicle tax on passenger vehicles costing up to 15 lakh has gone up from 9 to 9.5 per cent. This makes the motor vehicle tax paid on the car go up between 7,000 and 20,000. The price of a four-wheeler costing above 15 lakh and up to 25 lakh has gone up to 12 per cent from the previous 11 per cent. The Transport Department has added another category of vehicles that cost above 25 lakh, which will now attract a tax of 13 per cent, as per the notification.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Audi New A3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Audi New A3
Engine Icon1998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 39 - 45 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Qj Motor Srk 400 (HT Auto photo)
QJ Motor SRK 400
Engine Icon400 cc Mileage Icon20.6 kmpl
₹ 3.59 - 3.69 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Qj Motor Srv 300 (HT Auto photo)
QJ Motor SRV 300
Engine Icon296 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 3.19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Qj Motor Src 250 (HT Auto photo)
QJ Motor SRC 250
Engine Icon249 cc Mileage Icon50 kmpl
₹ 1.79 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Qj Motor Src 500 (HT Auto photo)
QJ Motor SRC 500
Engine Icon480 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 2.39 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Audi A4 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A4
Engine Icon1984.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : UP stands firm on hybrid car tax waiver. What effect will it have on EVs

Hero Mavrick 440 Review
The Punjab Transport Department has introduced a new category for premium two-wheelers costing over 2 lakh that will attract a tax of 11% (HT Auto/Kunal Thale)
Hero Mavrick 440 Review
The Punjab Transport Department has introduced a new category for premium two-wheelers costing over 2 lakh that will attract a tax of 11% (HT Auto/Kunal Thale)

New Motor Vehicle Tax on Two-Wheelers

With respect to two-wheelers, the notification states that for models costing up to 1 lakh, the motor vehicle tax has been increased from 7 to 7.5 per cent. Two-wheelers costing between 1 lakh and up to 2 lakh will now attract a tax of 10 per cent. The department has also introduced a new category for premium two-wheelers costing over 2 lakh that will attract a tax of 11 per cent.

The new taxes are applicable with immediate effect. The move should make premium mass-market cars substantially more expensive especially compact SUVs priced between 15 lakh and 25 lakh. With two-wheelers, the premium motorcycle segment between 350-500 cc will see a hike in on-road prices.

The additional tax has been announced as the state government aims to generate more revenue with the sale of new vehicles. However, the announcement also comes at a time when the market is experiencing a slowdown in retail sales, prompting automakers to adjust production owing to low demand. It needs to be seen how the hiked motor vehicle tax will affect car sales in the short term in Punjab.

First Published Date: 23 Aug 2024, 14:29 PM IST
TAGS: go Punjab Government Motor Vehicle Tax Buy New Car Car Taxes Transport Department

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.