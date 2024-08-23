HT Auto
2024 Hero Glamour 125 launched in India, prices start at 83,598

2024 Hero Glamour 125 launched in India, prices start at 83,598

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Aug 2024, 15:26 PM
  • The new Hero Glamour 125 is about 1,000 more expensive with the new colour scheme over the existing colour options available.
2024 Hero Glamour 125
The 2024 Hero Glamour 125 arrives with a new Black Metallic Silver paint scheme
The 2024 Hero Glamour 125 arrives with a new Black Metallic Silver paint scheme

Hero MotoCorp has introduced the 2024 Glamour 125 bringing subtle upgrades to the popular commuter motorcycle. The 2024 Hero Glamour 125 arrives with a new Black Metallic Silver paint scheme with prices starting at 83,598 for the drum brake variant, and going up to 87,598 for the front disc brake variant. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The Glamour is about 1,000 more expensive with the new colour scheme over the existing colour options available.

2024 Hero Glamour Colours

The 2024 Hero Glamour retains the same design and equipment as the existing version. The new paint scheme is complemented by the chequered body graphics with black and grey accents as seen on the other colour options of the motorcycle. The current colours - Candy Blazing Red, Black Sports Red, and Black Techno Blue continue to be available. The bike also has decent equipment including an LED headlamp, hazard lights, a start/stop switch, and more.

Hero Glamour (HT Auto photo)
Hero Glamour
Engine Icon125 cc Mileage Icon55 kmpl
₹82,348
Hero Glamour Xtec (HT Auto photo)
Hero Glamour XTEC
Engine Icon124.7 cc Mileage Icon60 kmpl
₹92,348
Bajaj Pulsar 125 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Engine Icon124.4 cc Mileage Icon51.46 kmpl
₹81,843
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus
Engine Icon97.2 cc Mileage Icon80.6 kmpl
₹75,441
Bajaj Pulsar N125 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Bajaj Pulsar N125
Engine Icon125 cc
₹ 90 - 1 Lakhs
Honda Sp 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda SP 125
Engine Icon123.94 cc Mileage Icon60.0 kmpl
₹86,467
Also Read : Hero MotoCorp eyes strengthening with newer models and capacity expansion.

The 2024 Hero Glamour 125 retains the same mechanicals with a 124 cc single-cylinder
The 2024 Hero Glamour 125 retains the same mechanicals with a 124 cc single-cylinder

The 2024 Hero Glamour 125 retains the digital instrument console surrounded by all the tell-tale lights. The bike also gets a USB charging port, and Hero’s i3S system or auto start/stop to improve fuel efficiency when the bike is stationary.

2024 Hero Glamour Specifications

Power on the 2024 Glamour comes from the same 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor tuned for 10.68 bhp and 10.6 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike rides on telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking performance comes from a front disc and rear drum brake setup on the top variant, while the entry-level variant gets dual drum brakes.

The 125 cc commuter motorcycle segment has witnessed some exciting rivals in recent times and the 2024 Hero Glamour takes on the Honda Shine 125, Bajaj Pulsar 125, TVS Raider 125, Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG and more.

First Published Date: 23 Aug 2024, 15:26 PM IST
TAGS: Glamour Hero Glamour 125 Hero Glamour Hero MotoCorp Hero bikes

