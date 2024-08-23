2024 Hero Glamour 125 launched in India, prices start at ₹83,598
- The new Hero Glamour 125 is about ₹1,000 more expensive with the new colour scheme over the existing colour options available.
Hero MotoCorp has introduced the 2024 Glamour 125 bringing subtle upgrades to the popular commuter motorcycle. The 2024 Hero Glamour 125 arrives with a new Black Metallic Silver paint scheme with prices starting at ₹83,598 for the drum brake variant, and going up to ₹87,598 for the front disc brake variant. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The Glamour is about ₹1,000 more expensive with the new colour scheme over the existing colour options available.
2024 Hero Glamour Colours
The 2024 Hero Glamour retains the same design and equipment as the existing version. The new paint scheme is complemented by the chequered body graphics with black and grey accents as seen on the other colour options of the motorcycle. The current colours - Candy Blazing Red, Black Sports Red, and Black Techno Blue continue to be available. The bike also has decent equipment including an LED headlamp, hazard lights, a start/stop switch, and more.
Also check these Bikes
Also Read : Hero MotoCorp eyes strengthening with newer models and capacity expansion.
The 2024 Hero Glamour 125 retains the digital instrument console surrounded by all the tell-tale lights. The bike also gets a USB charging port, and Hero’s i3S system or auto start/stop to improve fuel efficiency when the bike is stationary.
2024 Hero Glamour Specifications
Power on the 2024 Glamour comes from the same 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor tuned for 10.68 bhp and 10.6 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike rides on telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking performance comes from a front disc and rear drum brake setup on the top variant, while the entry-level variant gets dual drum brakes.
The 125 cc commuter motorcycle segment has witnessed some exciting rivals in recent times and the 2024 Hero Glamour takes on the Honda Shine 125, Bajaj Pulsar 125, TVS Raider 125, Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG and more.