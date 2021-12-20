Actor Kirti Kulhari joins the league of Royal Enfield Classic 350 owners

Actor Kirti Kulhari has garnered pretty good attention among the Indian cinema viewers with her acting in movies like Pink, Blackmail, Uri: The Surgical Strike etc. The actor has now joined the league of Royal Enfield Classic 350 owners with her bike, which she purchased recently.

(Also Read: 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 recalled due to brake reaction bracket issue)

The actor posted a bunch of photos and videos on social media, taking delivery of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Mumbai. As she says in a social post, it is her first motorcycle ever and she has opted for the model in a Halycon Grey colour theme.

In her Instagram post, the actor wrote, "This is special.. this is truly a special moment for me because I never saw myself as someone who would ever own a bike or be called a #biker ... but here I am with this beauty #royalenfield #classic350. Looking forward to all that lies ahead."

The retro-modern styled Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one of the most popular motorcycles under the sub-500 cc motorcycle segment in the Indian market. It is also the bestselling model from the homegrown two-wheeler brand. The motorcycle is priced between ₹1.87 lakh and ₹2.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai).

The Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer introduced the new generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 earlier this year in September. It is built on the new J-platform. The motorcycle continues to retain its signature modern classic silhouette, which is visible in the old Classic 350 that was launched 12 years ago.

This motorcycle comes available in five different variants and there are 11 different colour options. The top-spec variant of Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes equipped with a Tripper Navigation pod, which offers turn-by-turn navigation and Bluetooth connectivity.

The power source for Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the same old 349 cc single-cylinder DOHC engine paired with a five-speed gearbox. The engine is good to churn out 20.2 bhp of power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm.