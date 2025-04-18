HT Auto
Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched in Nepal

By: Paarth Khatri
18 Apr 2025
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350 uses a 349 cc J Series air-oil cooled single-cylinder engine. It puts out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the best-selling motorcycle for the brand.
Royal Enfield has launched the Classic 350 in Nepal. The motorcycle will be rolled out from the Royal Enfield CKD facility in Nepal. The Classic 350 is available in seven colourways across five distinctive variants—Heritage, Heritage Premium, Signals, Classic Dark, and Classic Chrome.

Speaking on the launch of the Classic 350 in Nepal, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield said, "Nepal has always been special for us. In just two years, since the start of our CKD operations here, we’ve been overwhelmed by the exceptional response Royal Enfield motorcycles received from the market. We are proud to forge a deep connection & love with our Customers in Nepal. Today, 8 out of 10 enthusiasts in the middleweight motorcycle segment are trusting our brand by taking home one of Royal Enfield’s motorcycles. With a portfolio that’s as diverse as it is loved, we have been expanding our network faster to be closer to our customers and are delighted to lead this segment. The new Classic 350 with its timeless design, meticulous engineering, and a whole lot of soul, builds on that momentum beautifully. We are confident the new launch will open the world of pure motorcycling to an entirely new generation in Nepal."

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2025, 09:30 AM IST
