Royal Enfield Classic 650 goes on sale in India. Should you opt for this motorcycle?
- Royal Enfield Classic 650 is priced between ₹3.37 lakh and ₹3.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in a wide range of colour options.
Royal Enfield has launched the latest 650 series motorcycle in India, the Royal Enfield Classic 650, at a starting price of ₹3.37 lakh (ex-showroom). The two-wheeler manufacturer has been aiming to ramp up its sales numbers and market share in the Indian premium motorcycle segment, where demands for the upmarket models with bigger engines and power-packed performance have risen fast over the last few years. The Royal Enfield Classic 650 comes as the company's effort to cater to this demand.
Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India
The all-new Classic 650 joins the lineup with its smaller sibling Royal Enfield Classic 350. Also, in the range of 650 cc motorcycles from the brand, the newly launched Royal Enfield Classic 650 has joined models such as the Super Meteor 650, Interceptor 650, and Shotgun 650. The new Royal Enfield Classic 650 will challenge the BSA Goldstar 650.
Classic has been the bestselling nomenclature from the brand. But, this is the first time, the motorcycle manufacturer has introduced this badge to a 650 cc model. If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Classic 650, here are the key facts about the motorcycle.
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is priced between ₹3.37 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹3.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is available in three trim options - Hotrod, Classic and Chrome. The entry-level Hotrod trim comes with two colour options - Bruntingthorpe Blue and Vallam Red. The mid-spec trim comes priced at ₹3.41 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with an exclusive colour Teal. The top-spec trim is Chrome and as the name suggests, it is available in a Black Chrome colour theme. Prices of the new Royal Enfield Classic 650 undercut the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650.
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 comes carrying the classic retro design language, which is visible in many other motorcycles from the brand. Interestingly, if we take a close look, the Classic 650 appears to be based on the Shotgun 650. Also, it takes design cues from the smaller sibling Classic 350. It comes available in a wide range of colour choices. Some of the key design elements of the motorcycle include a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, curved fenders, and twin exhaust pipes with chrome garnishing. The seating ergonomics of the motorcycle are upright and comfortable.
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is powered by a 648 cc parallel-twin engine, which is a tried and tested unit. The engine is capable of churning out 46.3 bhp peak power and 52.3 Nm of maximum torque. The parallel-twin, air/oil-cooled engine also works onboard its siblings. This engine is mated to a six-speed transmission with a slipper clutch.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 is built on a steel frame that is suspended by a telescopic front fork and twin shock absorbers at the back. The motorcycle rides on wire-spoke wheels wrapped with tube-type tyres. For braking duty, it gets a disc brake at the front and at the rear as well.
Also check these Bikes
Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week