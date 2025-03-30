Royal Enfield Classic 650 goes on sale in India. Should you opt for this motorcycle?

Royal Enfield has launched the latest 650 series motorcycle in India, the Royal Enfield Classic 650, at a starting price of ₹3.37 lakh (ex-showroom). The two-wheeler manufacturer has been aiming to ramp up its sales numbers and market share in the Indian premium motorcycle segment, where demands for the upmarket models with bigger engines and power-packed performance have risen fast over the last few years. The Royal Enfield Classic 650 comes as the company's effort to cater to this demand.

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

The all-new Classic 650 joins the lineup with its smaller sibling Royal Enfield Classic 350. Also, in the range of 650 cc motorcycles from the brand, the newly launched Royal Enfield Classic 650 has joined models such as the Super Meteor 650, Interceptor 650, and Shotgun 650. The new Royal Enfield Classic 650 will challenge the BSA Goldstar 650.

Classic has been the bestselling nomenclature from the brand. But, this is the first time, the motorcycle manufacturer has introduced this badge to a 650 cc model. If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Classic 650, here are the key facts about the motorcycle.