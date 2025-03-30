HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launched In India At 3.37 Lakh. Key Facts You Must Know

Royal Enfield Classic 650 goes on sale in India. Should you opt for this motorcycle?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Mar 2025, 10:12 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Royal Enfield Classic 650 is priced between 3.37 lakh and 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in a wide range of colour options.
Royal Enfield Classic 650
Royal Enfield Classic 650 is priced between ₹3.37 lakh and ₹3.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in a wide range of colour options.
Royal Enfield Classic 650
Royal Enfield Classic 650 is priced between ₹3.37 lakh and ₹3.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in a wide range of colour options.

Royal Enfield has launched the latest 650 series motorcycle in India, the Royal Enfield Classic 650, at a starting price of 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom). The two-wheeler manufacturer has been aiming to ramp up its sales numbers and market share in the Indian premium motorcycle segment, where demands for the upmarket models with bigger engines and power-packed performance have risen fast over the last few years. The Royal Enfield Classic 650 comes as the company's effort to cater to this demand.

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

The all-new Classic 650 joins the lineup with its smaller sibling Royal Enfield Classic 350. Also, in the range of 650 cc motorcycles from the brand, the newly launched Royal Enfield Classic 650 has joined models such as the Super Meteor 650, Interceptor 650, and Shotgun 650. The new Royal Enfield Classic 650 will challenge the BSA Goldstar 650.

Classic has been the bestselling nomenclature from the brand. But, this is the first time, the motorcycle manufacturer has introduced this badge to a 650 cc model. If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Classic 650, here are the key facts about the motorcycle.

1 Royal Enfield Classic 650: Price and variants

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is priced between 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom) and 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is available in three trim options - Hotrod, Classic and Chrome. The entry-level Hotrod trim comes with two colour options - Bruntingthorpe Blue and Vallam Red. The mid-spec trim comes priced at 3.41 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with an exclusive colour Teal. The top-spec trim is Chrome and as the name suggests, it is available in a Black Chrome colour theme. Prices of the new Royal Enfield Classic 650 undercut the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650.

2 Royal Enfield Classic 650: Design

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 comes carrying the classic retro design language, which is visible in many other motorcycles from the brand. Interestingly, if we take a close look, the Classic 650 appears to be based on the Shotgun 650. Also, it takes design cues from the smaller sibling Classic 350. It comes available in a wide range of colour choices. Some of the key design elements of the motorcycle include a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, curved fenders, and twin exhaust pipes with chrome garnishing. The seating ergonomics of the motorcycle are upright and comfortable.

3 Royal Enfield Classic 650: Engine

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is powered by a 648 cc parallel-twin engine, which is a tried and tested unit. The engine is capable of churning out 46.3 bhp peak power and 52.3 Nm of maximum torque. The parallel-twin, air/oil-cooled engine also works onboard its siblings. This engine is mated to a six-speed transmission with a slipper clutch.

4 Royal Enfield Classic 650: Hardware

Royal Enfield Classic 650 is built on a steel frame that is suspended by a telescopic front fork and twin shock absorbers at the back. The motorcycle rides on wire-spoke wheels wrapped with tube-type tyres. For braking duty, it gets a disc brake at the front and at the rear as well.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 650
Engine Icon647.95 cc Mileage Icon21.45 kmpl
₹ 3.37 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bsa Gold Star 650 (HT Auto photo)
BSA Gold Star 650
Engine Icon652 cc Mileage Icon25 kmpl
₹ 3 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Engine Icon647.95 cc Mileage Icon25 kmpl
₹ 3.03 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Engine Icon648.0 cc Mileage Icon25 kmpl
₹ 3.64 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Bullet 650
MaxSpeed Icon170 kmph
₹ 3 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Keeway K-light 250v (HT Auto photo)
Keeway K-Light 250V
Engine Icon249.0 cc Mileage Icon32 kmpl
₹ 2.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 30 Mar 2025, 10:12 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Royal Enfield Classic 650

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.