This new electric motorcycle launched in India, offers 180 km on a single charge

ABZO Motors has launched its first electric motorcycle ABZO VS01, available at a starting price of ₹1.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle's pricing goes up to ₹2.22 lakh (ex-showroom). Powered by a 72V 70 Ah lithium-ion battery pack, the new electric motorcycle promises up to 180 km range on a single charge. The motorcycle comes as the latest entrant in the bulging electric two-wheeler space in India which has been dominated by electric scooters, but lately witnessed surging numbers of electric motorcycles as well.
The ABZO VS01 electric motorcycle carries a retro-themed cruiser design. Available in four different colour options: Imperial Red, Mountain White, Georgian Bay and Black, the motorcycle comes with design elements like LED headlights and taillamps, a fully digital instrument cluster etc. It runs on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped with tubeless tyres.