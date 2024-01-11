HT Auto
Raptee Energy's new electric motorcycle breaks cover, promises 150 km range

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Jan 2024, 16:58 PM
Raptee Energy
Raptee Energy
Raptee Energy's upcoming electric motorcycle promises up to 150-kilometre range on a single charge.

Raptee Energy unveiled its upcoming electric motorcycle on Thursday, previewing the upcoming EV. The electric motorcycle is slated to launch in April this year and it claims to be built on a high-voltage drivetrain. The EV manufacturer also claims that the upcoming electric motorcycle will come with a host of features and technology promising a thrilling ride experience. However, the EV maker has not revealed the name of the motorcycle or any details about its pricing.

The prototype showcased by Raptee Energy previews the design of the upcoming electric motorcycle, which carries a naked roadster styling. Expect it to feature an all-LED lighting setup as well as a fully digital instrument cluster. Also, the electric motorcycle will be running sporty alloy wheels wrapped with meaty rubbers. The prototype also hints the motorcycle will come featuring disc brakes on both front and rear wheels, while suspension duty will be done by telescopic front forks.

Also Read : Ola announces benefits worth 15000, discount on S1 X+ to continue

Speaking about the powertrain, Raptee Energy has stated that the upcoming electric motorcycle will boast a powerful drivetrain. It claims to be capable of running at a top speed of 135 kmph. The EV maker also claimed that the motorcycle will offer a real-world range of up to 150 kilometres on a single charge.

The battery pack onboard the electric motorcycle claims to be capable of being charged up to 80 per cent in 45 minutes, while it will provide up to a 40-kilometre range on 15-minute charging. The motorcycle also claims to come with an acceleration capability of 0-60 kmph in 3.5 seconds. Raptee claims the motorcycle will challenge internal combustion engine-powered models as well.

First Published Date: 11 Jan 2024, 16:58 PM IST
TAGS: electric bike electric motorcycle electric vehicle EV electric mobility

