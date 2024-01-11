HT Auto
Ola announces benefits worth 15,000, discount on S1 X+ to continue

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Jan 2024, 16:44 PM
  • Ola has not increased the price of the S1 X+ electric scooter. The brand is also offering several offers and benefits on its electric scooters.
The Ola S1 X+ gets a 3 kWh battery pack promising a range of 151 km on a single charge
The Ola S1 X+ gets a 3 kWh battery pack promising a range of 151 km on a single charge

Ola Electric has announced new offers worth up to 15,000 across the country to mark the onset of harvest festivities. These offers include a free extended battery warranty worth up to 6,999 on the purchase of S1 Pro and S1 Air, an exchange bonus of up to 3,000, and a few finance deals. Moreover, the 20,000 discount on S1 X+ has been continued. It is important to note that these offers are applicable till the 15th of January.

Buyers who are interested in Ola Electric's electric scooters can avail discounts of up to 5,000 on credit card EMIs and there are also other deals such as zero down payment, no-cost EMI, zero-processing fee, and interest rates as low as 7.99 per cent.

First Published Date: 11 Jan 2024, 16:44 PM IST
