Ola announces benefits worth 15,000, discount on S1 X+ to continue

Ola Electric has announced new offers worth up to ₹15,000 across the country to mark the onset of harvest festivities. These offers include a free extended battery warranty worth up to ₹6,999 on the purchase of S1 Pro and S1 Air, an exchange bonus of up to ₹3,000, and a few finance deals. Moreover, the ₹20,000 discount on S1 X+ has been continued. It is important to note that these offers are applicable till the 15th of January.