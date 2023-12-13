The supercar features a design that looks like influenced by McLaren Artura
Priced at $140,000, the BYD YangWang U9 pure electric supercar is relatively affordable considering the standard of supercars
Weighing at 2,475 kg, it is heavier than many ICE-powered supercars and roughly around 175 kg more than Rimac Nevera
It is powered by a large 100 kWh battery pack paired with four electric motors, with each generating 318 bhp peak power
The electric propulsion system onboard the BYD YangWang U9 generates 1,270 bhp peak power, combining the four motors
The electric supercar can reach 0-100 kmph in just 2 seconds at 300 kmph top speed
BYD claims the YangWang U9 can run up to 700 kilometre on a single charge
Dimensionally, the electric supercar is 4,966 mm long, 2,029 mm wide and 1,295 mm tall, and has a 2,900 mm wheelbase as well
BYD YangWang U9 has a Disus-X suspension system and it provides complex vertical, lateral, and longitudinal motion control
It gets damping body control system, intelligent hydraulic body control system, and intelligent air body control system