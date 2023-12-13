BYD YangWang U9 is an electric supercar that comes with a unique design

The supercar features a design that looks like influenced by McLaren Artura

Priced at $140,000, the BYD YangWang U9 pure electric supercar is relatively affordable considering the standard of supercars

Weighing at 2,475 kg, it is heavier than many ICE-powered supercars and roughly around 175 kg more than Rimac Nevera

It is powered by a large 100 kWh battery pack paired with four electric motors, with each generating 318 bhp peak power

The electric propulsion system onboard the BYD YangWang U9 generates 1,270 bhp peak power, combining the four motors

The electric supercar can reach 0-100 kmph in just 2 seconds at 300 kmph top speed

BYD claims the YangWang U9 can run up to 700 kilometre on a single charge

Dimensionally, the electric supercar is 4,966 mm long, 2,029 mm wide and 1,295 mm tall, and has a 2,900 mm wheelbase as well

BYD YangWang U9 has a Disus-X suspension system and it provides complex vertical, lateral, and longitudinal motion control

It gets damping body control system, intelligent hydraulic body control system, and intelligent air body control system
