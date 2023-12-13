HT Auto
BYD YangWang U9 is an electric supercar promising 700 km range

BYD teased its YangWang U9 electric supercar several months ago in January this year, which fuelled enthusiasm among automotive enthusiasts. Now, the carmaker has revealed the specification details of the pure electric supercar. Now with the long-awaited specifications of the production-ready BYD YangWang U9 out, it turns out the car is more powerful than it was originally expected.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Dec 2023, 12:28 PM
BYD YangWang U9
BYD YangWang U9 electric supercar claims to offer a 700 km range on a single charge at a top speed of 300 kmph.
Powering the BYD YangWang U9 electric supercar are four electric motors, each generating 318 bhp. Combined, the electric propulsion system pumps out 1,270 bhp peak power. The car weighs 2,475 kg, which makes it heavier than many internal combustion engine-powered supercars and roughly 175 kg more than the Rimac Nevera. Providing juice to the electric motors is a large 100 kWh battery pack located between the axles. This battery pack is manufactured by FinDreams, a subsidiary of BYD.

BYD claims the YangWang U9 can rocket off the line to hit 100 kmph from a standstill position in just two seconds and power through to a 300 kmph top speed. The Chinese auto company also claims that this EV is able to travel up to 700 km on a single charge as per the Chinese testing cycle.

Dimensionally, the supercar measures 4,966 mm in length, 2029 mm in width, and stands 1,295 mm tall. Also, the EV has a 2,900 mm wheelbase. When it comes to design, the supercar looks like it has taken keen influence from McLaren Artura, as the front profile, and curvy LED headlamps resemble the British supercar.

The automaker claims the YangWang U9 has a Disus-X suspension system and it provides complex vertical, lateral, and longitudinal motion control through the damping body control system, intelligent hydraulic body control system, and intelligent air body control system. These systems claim to allow the car to travel on three wheels and it can even bounce up and down.

BYD claims that despite all these high-end technologies, the YangWang U9 will follow in the footsteps of other cars from the brand and remain relatively affordable by the standards of supercars. The supercar comes priced at around $140,000.

First Published Date: 13 Dec 2023, 12:28 PM IST
