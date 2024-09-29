Nissan Magnite facelift in mind? Key expected highlights you should know about

The Nissan Magnite is the primary breadwinner from the India-specific lineup of the Japanese auto giant, and it is getting a facelift with updates to

The Nissan Magnite has been the Japanese automaker's main source of revenue in the Indian auto market, and the sub-compact SUV is now going to be rejuvenated with a facelift. Nissan has released a teaser ahead of the official launch date of October 4, hinting at the revised styling and showing off the new alloy wheels.

With the revamped Magnite, Nissan Motor India is preparing to offer the car globally. While the automaker will develop and manufacture the Magnite in India, it will be exported to 40 countries, including those with standardised left-hand driving. Here is a look at the key expected highlights from the upcoming Nissan Magnite facelift: