Nissan Magnite facelift in mind? Key expected highlights you should know about
The Nissan Magnite has been the Japanese automaker's main source of revenue in the Indian auto market, and the sub-compact SUV is now going to be rejuvenated with a facelift. Nissan has released a teaser ahead of the official launch date of October 4, hinting at the revised styling and showing off the new alloy wheels.
Also Read : Upcoming cars in India
With the revamped Magnite, Nissan Motor India is preparing to offer the car globally. While the automaker will develop and manufacture the Magnite in India, it will be exported to 40 countries, including those with standardised left-hand driving. Here is a look at the key expected highlights from the upcoming Nissan Magnite facelift:
The updated Nissan Magnite is expected to arrive with several updates to its exterior. It is going to receive a revised look for its front fascia with new designs for the front grille. The headlight housing is also going to be updated with L-shaped LED DRL elements and the taillights are going to be revised as well. New bumpers will be fitted onto both the front and rear ends of the car, and Nissan is also bringing in a new set of alloy wheels with a seven-spoke design and new body colour options.
Coming to the interior, the Magnite facelift’s cabin is going to observe quite a few updates and one of the major features is the new single-pane electric sunroof. While the existing model features an eight-inch infotainment display, the facelift is going to bring a larger nine-inch display which is expected to come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as the option for over-the-air (OTA) updates. A wireless charger for smartphones is expected and the driver is set to receive a seven-inch digital cluster. Nissan could further bring in new upholstery and interior trim options with the Magnite facelift.
The updated Nissan Magnite is expected to come fitted with six airbags and sport all of the same safety features that the existing model currently has. The Magnite’s safety suite includes ABS with EBD, ESC, and rear parking sensors. Traction control, a surround view monitor, hill start assist and TPMS are going to be carried over to the facelifted model.
As far as performance and engine options are concerned, the Nissan Magnie is not going to go through any changes. The current model comes with the option between a naturally aspirated unit and a turbocharged one, with both being configured as 1.0-litre three-cylinder units. The naturally aspirated unit makes 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque and can be mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT. The turbo-petrol engine makes 98 bhp and 160 Nm of torque, and this one can be paired with either the manual gearbox or a CVT.
Also check these Cars
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.