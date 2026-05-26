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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2026 Triumph Bonneville T120, Bobber, Speedmaster Launched In India

2026 Triumph Bonneville T120, Bobber, Speedmaster launched in India

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 26 May 2026, 15:25 pm
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Triumph has launched the 2026 Bonneville T120, Bobber, and Speedmaster in India, starting at 12.17 lakh. The updated 1,200cc trio gains advanced IMU-based rider aids and enhanced ergonomics.

Triumph Bonneville Bobber and Speedmaster
2026 Triumph Bonneville T120, Bobber, Speedmaster launched in India
Triumph Bonneville Bobber and Speedmaster
2026 Triumph Bonneville T120, Bobber, Speedmaster launched in India
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British legacy automaker Triumph has launched the new Bonneville T120, Bonneville Bobber and Speedmaster in the Indian market for 12.17 lakh, 13.51 lakh and 13.51 lakh, respectively (all prices are ex-showroom). Additionally, the 2026 edition of the three bikes has undergone significant changes.

Triumph Bonneville T120

The Bonneville T120 gets subtle changes, keeping it true to its lineage from the first model launched in 1959, including an LED headlight setup and LED daytime running lamp (DRL), shared with its other Triumph siblings with smaller engines. In addition to that, the bike gets new integrated rider aids, including cornering ABS and traction control, owing to IMU (Inertial Measuring Unit). Moreover, it gets cruise control, USB Type-C charging ports and semi-analogue dials, among others.

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Notably, it gets an 32,000 increase in price with its current starting ex-showroom price set at 12.17 lakh in the Stone Grey colour. Interestingly, the dual-tone Cranberry Red or Aegean Blue colour options demand a premium of 50,000. The Triumph Bonneville T120 is powered by a 1,200cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin 8 valve engine producing 78.9 bhp and 105 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

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Triumph Bonneville Bobber and Speedmaster

The changes introduced with the 2026 model of the Bonneville Bobber and Speedmaster are more comprehensive compared to the T120. Both bikes get a bigger 14-litre fuel tank, compared to the outgoing model’s 12-litre tank. In addition to that, the Bobber’s solo seat is wider and gets improved padding. The Speedmaster, on the other hand, gets broader seats for the rider as well as for the pillion. Additionally, it gets a straighter handlebar. Not only that, but both bikes are equipped with cruise control and IMU features.

The Bonneville Bobber and Speedmaster get a price hike of approximately 65,000, with their current starting ex-showroom price being set at 13.51 lakh. Furthermore, both bikes are powered by the same 1,200cc engine powering the T120, but the power figures are different, with both bikes producing 77 bhp and 106 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

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First Published Date: 26 May 2026, 15:25 pm IST

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