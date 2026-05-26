2026 Triumph Bonneville T120, Bobber, Speedmaster launched in India

British legacy automaker Triumph has launched the new Bonneville T120 , Bonneville Bobber and Speedmaster in the Indian market for ₹12.17 lakh, ₹13.51 lakh and ₹13.51 lakh, respectively (all prices are ex-showroom). Additionally, the 2026 edition of the three bikes has undergone significant changes.

Triumph Bonneville T120

The Bonneville T120 gets subtle changes, keeping it true to its lineage from the first model launched in 1959, including an LED headlight setup and LED daytime running lamp (DRL), shared with its other Triumph siblings with smaller engines. In addition to that, the bike gets new integrated rider aids, including cornering ABS and traction control, owing to IMU (Inertial Measuring Unit). Moreover, it gets cruise control, USB Type-C charging ports and semi-analogue dials, among others.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Triumph Bonneville Bobber 1200.0 cc 1200.0 cc 22.22 kmpl 22.22 kmpl ₹ 12.88 Lakhs Compare View Offers Triumph Speed Twin 1200 1200 cc 1200 cc 19.61 kmpl 19.61 kmpl ₹ 13.84 Lakhs Compare View Offers Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster 1200.0 cc 1200.0 cc 22.22 kmpl 22.22 kmpl ₹ 12.85 Lakhs Compare View Offers Indian Sport Scout 1250 cc 1250 cc 18 kmpl 18 kmpl ₹ 14.09 Lakhs Compare View Offers Harley-Davidson Nightster 975 cc 975 cc 19.6 kmpl 19.6 kmpl ₹ 13.39 Lakhs Compare View Offers Indian Scout Sixty Limited 999 cc 999 cc 25 kmpl 25 kmpl ₹ 13.42 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Notably, it gets an ₹32,000 increase in price with its current starting ex-showroom price set at ₹12.17 lakh in the Stone Grey colour. Interestingly, the dual-tone Cranberry Red or Aegean Blue colour options demand a premium of ₹50,000. The Triumph Bonneville T120 is powered by a 1,200cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin 8 valve engine producing 78.9 bhp and 105 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

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Triumph Bonneville Bobber and Speedmaster

The changes introduced with the 2026 model of the Bonneville Bobber and Speedmaster are more comprehensive compared to the T120. Both bikes get a bigger 14-litre fuel tank, compared to the outgoing model’s 12-litre tank. In addition to that, the Bobber’s solo seat is wider and gets improved padding. The Speedmaster, on the other hand, gets broader seats for the rider as well as for the pillion. Additionally, it gets a straighter handlebar. Not only that, but both bikes are equipped with cruise control and IMU features.

The Bonneville Bobber and Speedmaster get a price hike of approximately ₹65,000, with their current starting ex-showroom price being set at ₹13.51 lakh. Furthermore, both bikes are powered by the same 1,200cc engine powering the T120, but the power figures are different, with both bikes producing 77 bhp and 106 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

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