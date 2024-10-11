Yamaha unveils 2025 YZF-R9 with MotoGP-inspired features and host of rider tech

The 2025 Yamaha YZF-R9 is the latest addition to the Japanese manufacturer’s R-series, and it has recently been unveiled in a dedicated Supersport chassis. With this, the R9 finally brings a full-fairing home to the CP3 powerplant. This three-cylinder motor powers the MT-09 , which was the only sports bike in Yamaha’s Hyper Naked range to not get a faired counterpart.

To that end, the R9 fills those shoes with its extensive suite of tech dressed up in a lot of the same styling cues found on the flagship R1 and R7 models.The YZF-R9 carries over a lot of the styling cues that are found on the flagship R1 and theR7 models, and with it, the sports bike brings MotoGP-inspired winglets in the front that Yamaha says provides a more planted front-end feel.

The seat height is kept at 830 mm and the clip-on handlebars are positioned close enough to allow for comfortable ergonomics, while being more aggressive than the R7.

Yamaha YZF-R9: Powertrain and hardware

While the R9 gets the same CP3 three-cylinder power unit that was in the MT-09, Yamaha has tuned the motor and made changes to the fuel map and the gear ratios to better suite the aerodynamics of a fully-faired sports bike.

The Yamaha R9 is powered by the same motor that is in the MT-09. This is a liquid-cooled, 890 cc, inline three-cylinder engine that produces 117 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 93 Nm at 7,000 rpm. While the essentials are carried over, Yamaha has tinkered around with the fuel map and the final drive ratio to better suit the full-fairing R9.

The CP3 is paired with a six-speed gearbox and a slipper and assist clutch. This too is borrowed from the MT-09 and it comes with a quickshifter with two distinct settings for clutchless up and downshifts.

The R9 is built around a Deltabox frame that Yamaha says is the lightest aluminium frame to ever grace their Supersport models. There are 43 mm KYB inverted forks in the front and a single shock in the rear, both adjustable for preload, compression, and rebound. Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm dual disc in the front and a 220 mm single disc at the rear. Yamaha allows the rider to turn off rear ABS whenever required with the added TFT display.

Yamaha YZF-R9: Tech and rider aids

The TFT screen shows all the vital information to the rider.

Yamaha has fitted in their latest-generation full-color five-inch TFT display that comes with four distinct display profiles and a separate track theme. The TFT screen displays vehicle data, connectivity functions, and the entire electronics suite, and it can be operated through the integrated switches on the handlebar or the dedicated Y-Connect app. With the display, riders can utilise full turn-by-turn navigation and access music controls or notifications.

The R9 gets a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit that was introduced with the YZF-R1. With this, riders are able to access a nine-step Traction Control System. Riders are also able to utilise a Slide Control System and a front-wheel lift control system. The TFT display allows the rider to switch between three distinct riding modes, which are ‘sport’, ‘Street’, and ‘Rain’.

There are two additional custom settings and four track modes that monitor and adjust everything from the power delivery and brake control to the engine braking and slide control. The R9 is offered with launch control as well.

Currently, India does not have access to Yamaha's premium sport bike lineup, with the 321 cc R3 being the most powerful model accessible. There are rumours of Yamaha considering bringing its luxury motorcycles back to India but nothing concrete. If the manufacturer does end up planning to do so, the YZF-R9 would be the ideal contender to bring to Indian shores.

