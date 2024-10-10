2025 Yamaha R3 breaks cover globally with cosmetic upgrades, new features

Yamaha has finally brought comprehensive upgrades to the R3 for the 2025 model year. The 2025 Yamaha R3 arrives with new bodywork bringing a much-needed and fresh look, while also adding more features to the bike. The updated model sports a new front design with sharper-looking LED DRLs with a projector LED headlamp in the centre, which rests inside the air intake provision.

2025 Yamaha R3: What's New?

The side fairings on the 2025 Yamaha R3 have been updated and get a more aggressive look than the outgoing motorcycle. The tail section gets a minor update and the bike looks fresher and sportier in overall appeal.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Yamaha R3 321 cc 321 cc 26.31 kmpl 26.31 kmpl ₹ 4.65 Lakhs Compare Aprilia RS 457 457 cc 457 cc 30 kmpl 30 kmpl ₹ 4.25 Lakhs Compare CFMoto 650GT 649.0 cc 649.0 cc 20.0 kmpl 20.0 kmpl ₹ 5.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kawasaki Z400 399.0 cc 399.0 cc 26.0 kmpl 26.0 kmpl ₹ 4 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched CFMoto 650NK 649.0 cc 649.0 cc 21.0 kmpl 21.0 kmpl ₹ 3.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kawasaki Ninja 500 451 cc 451 cc 23.4 kmpl 23.4 kmpl ₹ 5.24 Lakhs Compare

Also Read : 2024 Yamaha R3 & MT-03 initial impressions: Motorcycles for purists

The 2025 Yamaha R3 finally gets an LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity

Yamaha has also brought more features to the 2025 R3, which by far was the biggest complaint from users on the motorcycle. The bike finally gets some much-needed equipment including an assist and slipper clutch, while there’s a new LCD instrument console that comes with Bluetooth connectivity. Notably, the much more affordable Yamaha R15 already had this feature in the Indian market. That said, the competition has moved up to a TFT instrument console, which should’ve been the case with the R3 as well.

2025 Yamaha R3: Engine Specifications

The changes though are mostly cosmetic and power continues to come from the tried and tested 321 cc parallel-twin motor tuned for 41.4 bhp and 29.5 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike uses KYB USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking power comes from a disc brake at either end with dual-channel ABS. The R3 is known for its smooth and refined engine that offers dollops of performance across the rev range, which should be the case with the MY2025 model as well.

The 2025 Yamaha R3 is likely to come to India sometime next year

2025 Yamaha R3 In India

The 2025 Yamaha R3 will continue to take on the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 500 and Aprilia RS457 in the segment. It’s unclear as to when the MY2025 version will make its way to the Indian market. We expect the bike to arrive in India sometime in 2025 and is likely to continue as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), which would translate to a high price. The current Yamaha R3 is priced at ₹4.65 lakh (ex-showroom)

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: