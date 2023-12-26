Yamaha YZF-R3: Quick review

Posted By Paarth Khatri
Published Dec 26, 2023

Yamaha has finally launched the YZF-R3 in the Indian market

It is priced at 4.65 lakh ex-showroom

The price is on the higher side because the motorcycle comes through CBU route

The 321 cc parallel-twin engine is very smooth and delivers power in a very linear manner

The gearbox is a 6-speed unit that does not get a slipper clutch. The gearbox can be a bit sticky sometimes and under aggressive downshifting, the rear starts hopping

The riding triangle is more comfortable than the YZF-R15. The fairing also helps in reducing the windblast

The brakes are strong enough to make the motorcycle come to a hault. There is dual-channel ABS on offer that is well calibrated

The engine is tractable enough to start accelerating smoothly even if the engine is in higher gear and revs are low.

It can even tour as 100 kmph comes up at just 6,000 rpm in 6th gear.
