Yamaha YZF-R3: Quick review

Yamaha has finally launched the YZF-R3 in the Indian market
It is priced at ₹4.65 lakh ex-showroom
The price is on the higher side because the motorcycle comes through CBU route
The 321 cc parallel-twin engine is very smooth and delivers power in a very linear manner
The gearbox is a 6-speed unit that does not get a slipper clutch. The gearbox can be a bit sticky sometimes and under aggressive downshifting, the rear starts hopping
The riding triangle is more comfortable than the YZF-R15. The fairing also helps in reducing the windblast
The brakes are strong enough to make the motorcycle come to a hault. There is dual-channel ABS on offer that is well calibrated
The engine is tractable enough to start accelerating smoothly even if the engine is in higher gear and revs are low.
It can even tour as 100 kmph comes up at just 6,000 rpm in 6th gear.