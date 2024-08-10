2025 Yamaha YZF-R15 launched in Indonesia. Check what's different from India

Yamaha has introduced the 2025 YZF-R15 in the Indonesian market, bringing updates to the motorcycle for the new model year. The 2025 Yamaha R15 for Indonesia gets feature updates, along with new colour options. The mechanicals remain unchanged on the full-faired motorcycle. It’s notable to mention that the features introduced now on the Indonesian-spec R15 are already available on the Indian model.

2025 Yamaha R15

The Indonesian-spec 2025 Yamaha R15 gets smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth that’s already available on the India-spec version. The feature comes with a digital instrument console, along with connected tech including onboard diagnostics, ride tracking, periodic maintenance remainders and more via the Y-Connect mobile app. With respect to colour options, the new R15 comes with an all-black colour scheme, which will be available alongside the current Racing Blue, Grey and Black, and Grey and Silver colour options.

The 2025 Yamaha R15 continues with the same mechanicals with power coming from the 155 cc VVT motor tuned for 19 bhp and 14.2 Nm

2025 Yamaha R15 Specifications

Other details remain unchanged on the MY2025 YZF-R15. The bike draws power from the 155 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with variable valve actuation technology (VVT). The engine produces 19 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm at 8,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike gets inverted telescopic forks at the front with a monoshock at the rear. The bike uses disc brakes on either end and comes equipped with dual-channel ABS. The India-spec version also comes equipped with traction control, which is missing on the Indonesian motorcycle.

Yamaha R15 Features

The Yamaha R15 is pretty well-equipped and even gets more features than the Yamaha R3. The model gets an assist and slipper clutch and quickshifter. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with an 11-litre fuel tank on offer.

The Yamaha R15 is priced from ₹1.83 lakh and goes up to ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in India. The motorcycle continues to be a popular choice for many riders and is the brand’s third bestselling motorcycle averaging about 9,000 units every month. The Yamaha FZ series and MT-15 are the company’s top two sellers.

