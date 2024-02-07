Why Yamaha R15 one of the best beginner bike?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 07, 2024

Yamaha R15 is considered to be one of the best motorcycles for beginners. 

One of the highlights, of the R15 is that the chassis is very forgiving. 

Despite being a 155 cc unit, the engine has enough power to keep the rider engaged. 

It puts out 18 bhp and 14.2 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit. 

The engine features VVA technology as well as there is a quickshifter on offer.

Further, the assist and slipper clutch not only provides a light lever action but also prevents the rear wheel from locking while downshifting aggressively.

Braking duties are performed by disc at both ends and there is dual-channel ABS on offer as well.

The suspension duties are performed by USD forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear.

The R15 takes design inspiration from elder siblings like the R7. 
