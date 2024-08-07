Yamaha exports over 13,000 units of made-in-India Ray ZR 125

Yamaha Motor India has announced that they have exported over 13,400 units of the Ray ZR 125 scooter to the European market. These models were shipped to 27 European countries between January and July. A few of the major countries where the Ray ZR 125 has been successful are the UK, Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Switzerland, Greece and Portugal.

In the Indian market, the Yamaha Ray ZR 125 is priced between ₹85,030 and ₹96,730 ex-showroom. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, “It is indeed a moment of pride that the Made-in-India, Yamaha’s Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid is witnessing a phenomenal response in Europe. This feat speaks volumes of the superior quality this scooter embodies which is in line with the global trends. The remarkable sales growth of the model in this market, highlights our capability to meet and exceed high expectations, not only in India, but also in other mature markets, such as Europe. In addition, this milestone gives our effort to establish India as a manufacturing hub for Yamaha globally, a much-needed boost. We are confident of carrying forward the same momentum and replicate this success in other matured markets."

Yamaha Ray ZR 125: Variants and colours

Yamaha offers the Ray ZR 125 in three variants - Drum, Disc and Monster Energy MotoGP Edition. The colours on offer are Metallic Black, Cyan Blue, and Matte Red. The drum variant is available in Metallic Black, Cyan Blue, and Matte Red. In contrast, the disc variant is presented in Cyan Blue, Matte Red, and Metallic Black, along with Racing Blue and Dark Matte Blue options.

Yamaha Ray ZR 125: Engine

The engine on the Ray ZR 125 is the same one that is doing duty on the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid. It is a 125 cc, air-cooled unit that produces 8.1 bhp of max power at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 10.3 Nm at 5,000 rpm.

