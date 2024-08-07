HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Yamaha Exports Over 13,000 Units Of Made In India Ray Zr 125

Yamaha exports over 13,000 units of made-in-India Ray ZR 125

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Aug 2024, 08:25 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Yamaha Ray ZR 125 shares its engine with the Fascino 125.
2024 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Europe
The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 for Europe is built at the brand's Tamil Nadu-based plant and exported overseas
2024 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Europe
The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 for Europe is built at the brand's Tamil Nadu-based plant and exported overseas

Yamaha Motor India has announced that they have exported over 13,400 units of the Ray ZR 125 scooter to the European market. These models were shipped to 27 European countries between January and July. A few of the major countries where the Ray ZR 125 has been successful are the UK, Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Switzerland, Greece and Portugal.

In the Indian market, the Yamaha Ray ZR 125 is priced between 85,030 and 96,730 ex-showroom. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, “It is indeed a moment of pride that the Made-in-India, Yamaha’s Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid is witnessing a phenomenal response in Europe. This feat speaks volumes of the superior quality this scooter embodies which is in line with the global trends. The remarkable sales growth of the model in this market, highlights our capability to meet and exceed high expectations, not only in India, but also in other mature markets, such as Europe. In addition, this milestone gives our effort to establish India as a manufacturing hub for Yamaha globally, a much-needed boost. We are confident of carrying forward the same momentum and replicate this success in other matured markets."

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Yamaha Fascino 125 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fascino 125
Engine Icon125.0 cc Mileage Icon50 kmpl
₹79,900
Compare
View Offers
Yamaha Rayzr 125 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha RayZR 125
Engine Icon125.0 cc Mileage Icon71.33 kmpl
₹85,030
Compare
View Offers
Yamaha Xsr125 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha XSR125
Engine Icon124.0 cc Mileage Icon47.6 kmpl
₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Yamaha Xsr155 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha XSR155
Engine Icon155.0 cc Mileage Icon48.58 kmpl
₹ 1.40 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Yamaha Nmax 155 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha NMax 155
Engine Icon155.0 cc Mileage Icon35.0 kmpl
₹ 1.30 - 1.37 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Yamaha Rx 100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha RX 100
Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Yamaha Aerox 155 S review: Not your average family scooter

Yamaha Ray ZR 125: Variants and colours

Yamaha offers the Ray ZR 125 in three variants - Drum, Disc and Monster Energy MotoGP Edition. The colours on offer are Metallic Black, Cyan Blue, and Matte Red. The drum variant is available in Metallic Black, Cyan Blue, and Matte Red. In contrast, the disc variant is presented in Cyan Blue, Matte Red, and Metallic Black, along with Racing Blue and Dark Matte Blue options.

Yamaha Ray ZR 125: Engine

The engine on the Ray ZR 125 is the same one that is doing duty on the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid. It is a 125 cc, air-cooled unit that produces 8.1 bhp of max power at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 10.3 Nm at 5,000 rpm.

First Published Date: 07 Aug 2024, 08:25 AM IST
TAGS: Fascino 125 Yamaha Yamaha Motor India Fascino 125

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.