2025 Yamaha R15 range refreshed with new colours

Yamaha has refreshed its popular R15 lineup in India for 2025, introducing a set of bold new colours and finishes across the range. The update spans the R15M, R15 Version 4, and the more accessible R15S , with prices starting at ₹1.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

New Colours Across the Range

The flagship R15M now sports a sophisticated Metallic Grey shade, enhancing its premium appeal while retaining its sharp supersport styling. The R15 Version 4 receives a striking Metallic Black, developed after strong demand from enthusiasts, alongside a refreshed Racing Blue with updated graphics. For the first time in India, Yamaha has also brought the globally acclaimed Matte Pearl White finish to the R15V4, strengthening the bike’s R-Series identity.

Meanwhile, the R15S has been updated with a stealthy Matte Black finish, paired with bright vermillion wheels for a sportier contrast.

Segment Leader with Global DNA

With over one million units produced in India, the Yamaha R15 continues to dominate the entry-level supersport category. Its popularity among young riders and track enthusiasts is backed by its strong racing DNA, making it one of the most aspirational motorcycles in its segment.

2025 Yamaha R15S in Matte Black with red alloy wheels.

Engine and Features

The R15 series retains its proven 155cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine, paired with the signature Deltabox frame. Performance highlights include a Traction Control System, Assist & Slipper Clutch, Quick Shifter (on select variants), Upside-Down front forks, and Linked-Type Monocross Suspension. These features combine to deliver benchmark performance, sharp handling, and everyday usability.

Pricing (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

R15S – ₹1,67,830

R15 Version 4 – ₹1,84,770

R15M – ₹2,01,000

Festive Season Push

With these refreshed colours and premium finishes, Yamaha is aiming to boost excitement ahead of the festive season, positioning the R15 range as both a stylish and performance-driven choice for riders seeking their first supersport motorcycle.

