HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2025 Kawasaki Ninja Zx 10rr Launched Globally. Check What's New

2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR launched globally. Check what's new

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Jun 2024, 09:20 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR stays mechanical identical to the outgoing model.
2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR
The 2025 Kawasaki ZX-10RR looks stealthy yet aggressive in the new colour scheme.
2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR
The 2025 Kawasaki ZX-10RR looks stealthy yet aggressive in the new colour scheme.

Kawasaki is updating its lineup of motorcycles in the global market. The manufacturer recently launched the 2025 Ninja 650 with new colour schemes. Now, the Ninja ZX-10RR has been updated with a new colour scheme. It is called Metallic Matte Graphene with Steel Grey. There are no other mechanical changes to the motorcycle. In the US, the motorcycle is priced at $ 30,499 which is roughly around 25.31 lakh. It is important to note that this price is before any import duties and taxes.

The Ninja ZX-10RR is the more hardcore version of the Ninja ZX-10R. The motorcycle has been developed in association with the Kawasaki Racing Team’s efforts in WorldSBK. The manufacturer is using a high-lift camshaft, DLC-coated tappets to reduce friction, lightweight titanium connecting rods from Pankl, stiffer valve springs and lighter pistons. There are also Marchesini forged wheels that are wrapped in sticky Pirelli Supercorsa SP tyres.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Kawasaki Ninja Zx-10r (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
Engine Icon998.0 cc Mileage Icon12.0 kmpl
₹ 16.47 Lakhs
Compare
Suzuki Hayabusa (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Hayabusa
Engine Icon1340.0 cc Mileage Icon17 kmpl
₹ 16.90 - 17.70 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Diavel 1260 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Diavel 1260
Engine Icon1262.0 cc Mileage Icon18.0 kmpl
₹ 17.70 - 19.25 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mv Agusta Brutale 800 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MV Agusta Brutale 800
Engine Icon798.0 cc Mileage Icon18.0 kmpl
₹ 16.50 Lakhs
View Details
Ducati Panigale V2 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Panigale V2
Engine Icon955.0 cc Mileage Icon16.6 kmpl
₹ 17.49 - 24.12 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Aprilia Rs 660 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia RS 660
Engine Icon659 cc Mileage Icon20.4 kmpl
₹ 13.39 Lakhs
Compare

2025 Kawasaki ZX-10RR: Engine

Kawasaki is still using a 998cc, inline-four-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. It generates a massive 200.21 bhp of max power at 14,000 rpm and a peak torque of 111 Nm at 11,500 rpm. With ram air intake, the power output is bumped up to 210 bhp. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox that gets a bi-directional quickshifter.

2025 Kawasaki ZX-10RR: Features

As expected, the Kawasaki ZX-10RR comes loaded with features. There is traction control, launch control, engine brake control and cruise control. Moreover, Kawasaki is also offering IMU-based chassis orientation awareness, a steering damper taken from Ohlins, cornering management function and multiple power modes as well.

Also Read : 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched in the global market. Check what's new

2025 Kawasaki ZX-10RR: Hardware

Kawasaki uses a perimeter frame made up of aluminium that is suspended by 43 mm Showa upside down forks in the front and a Showa monoshock at the rear. As expected both the suspension units are fully adjustable. Braking duties are performed by dual 330 mm discs in the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear.

First Published Date: 13 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST
TAGS: dual max Ninja ZX-10R Kawasaki Kawasaki India Ninja

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.