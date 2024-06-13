2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR launched globally. Check what's new

Kawasaki is updating its lineup of motorcycles in the global market. The manufacturer recently launched the 2025 Ninja 650 with new colour schemes. Now, the Ninja ZX-10RR has been updated with a new colour scheme. It is called Metallic Matte Graphene with Steel Grey. There are no other mechanical changes to the motorcycle. In the US, the motorcycle is priced at $ 30,499 which is roughly around ₹25.31 lakh. It is important to note that this price is before any import duties and taxes.

The Ninja ZX-10RR is the more hardcore version of the Ninja ZX-10R. The motorcycle has been developed in association with the Kawasaki Racing Team’s efforts in WorldSBK. The manufacturer is using a high-lift camshaft, DLC-coated tappets to reduce friction, lightweight titanium connecting rods from Pankl, stiffer valve springs and lighter pistons. There are also Marchesini forged wheels that are wrapped in sticky Pirelli Supercorsa SP tyres.

2025 Kawasaki ZX-10RR: Engine

Kawasaki is still using a 998cc, inline-four-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. It generates a massive 200.21 bhp of max power at 14,000 rpm and a peak torque of 111 Nm at 11,500 rpm. With ram air intake, the power output is bumped up to 210 bhp. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox that gets a bi-directional quickshifter.

2025 Kawasaki ZX-10RR: Features

As expected, the Kawasaki ZX-10RR comes loaded with features. There is traction control, launch control, engine brake control and cruise control. Moreover, Kawasaki is also offering IMU-based chassis orientation awareness, a steering damper taken from Ohlins, cornering management function and multiple power modes as well.

2025 Kawasaki ZX-10RR: Hardware

Kawasaki uses a perimeter frame made up of aluminium that is suspended by 43 mm Showa upside down forks in the front and a Showa monoshock at the rear. As expected both the suspension units are fully adjustable. Braking duties are performed by dual 330 mm discs in the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear.

