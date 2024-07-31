HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 To Be Unveiled On 12th August.

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 to be unveiled on 12th August.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 31 Jul 2024, 11:40 AM
Follow us on:
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350 might get a few new features for 2024.
  • Will retain the same 349 cc, air-oil cooled engine.
Royal Enfield Classic 350
The 2024 Classic 350 is expected to retain the J-Series 350 cc long-stroke engine.
Royal Enfield Classic 350
The 2024 Classic 350 is expected to retain the J-Series 350 cc long-stroke engine.

Royal Enfield has announced that they will be launching the updated Classic 350 on 12th August. The brand has not announced what all changes will the they make to its motorcycle. However, it is expected that the changes would only be mostly cosmetic.

The manufacturer could add an LED headlamp which would be borrowed from other Royal Enfield motorcycles. It is not the best unit out there and barely gets the job done. There is a possibility that the pilot lamps and the tail lamp will also be upgraded to LED units. Royal Enfield could introduce new colour schemes on offer which would freshen things up a bit.

We hope that Royal Enfield also adds more variants to the lineup that comes with alloy wheels from the factory. As of now, there is only one variant called Dark Stealth Black that comes with alloy wheels as standard. Tubeless tyres do provide a sense of security while riding because a puncture with tubeless tyres can be fitted easily if the rider is carrying a puncture kit.

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Specs

Mechanically, the 2024 Classic 350 is expected to stay the same. So, it would continue to come with a 349 cc air-oil cooled unit that produces 20.2 bhp of max power at 6,100 rpm and a peak torque output of 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit

First Published Date: 31 Jul 2024, 11:29 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Classic 350

