2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 updated with BS 6 certification

Ducati has introduced an yearly update to its popular Streetfighter V4 range. The motorcycle meets Euro 5/ BS 6 emission regulations which means that it can now be sold in the Indian market as well. Apart from the emission update, the bike now also sports an all-new Dark Stealth matte black colour scheme which is available on the Streetfighter V4 S variant.

The newly updated 2021 model now features silver accents surrounding the large radiator, footpegs and exhaust cover. The new silver accents lend a nice contrast to the updated paint.

In order to meet the latest Euro 5 emission compliance, the bike has been updated with a number of mechanical revisions. The bike now gets larger catalysts in the exhaust chamber. It now also gets an oxygen sensor in each cylinder, while the rear cylinders manifold have turned shorter and narrower in comparison to the model it replaces.

The 2021 Streetfighter V4 also comes with new front brake pumps along with a self-purging clutch which is also found on the Superleggera V4.

It sources power from a 1,103 cc, V4 engine which delivers the same 205 bhp maximum power and 122 Nm of peak torque. The only difference is that the peak torque is now delivered slightly higher in the range.

Apart from the new Sleath Black, the bike will also continue to be available in the iconic Ducati Red colour. As far as its India launch goes, expect the bike to be introduced in the country sometime around mid-2021. It will be priced in the range of around ₹ 19-20 lakh (Ex-showroom).