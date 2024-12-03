In pics: 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 unveiled globally with 210 bhp, to arrive in India
The 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 was unveiled for the global markets with lighter Brembo Hypure brakes, a new 6.9-inch TFT and a 210 bhp Desmosedici S
The 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 has been unveiled for the global markets. It will be offered in two variants—Standard and S. It will replace the current Streetfighter V4 model and is expected to arrive in India next year.
The new Streetfighter V4 takes inspiration from the newly-unveiled Panigale V4, and features slim LEDs up front that give it an aggressive look.
The new Streetfighter V4 uses the 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine that makes 213 bhp of max power at 13,500 rpm and 119 Nm of peak torque output of 11,250 rpm.
First Published Date: 03 Dec 2024, 15:35 PM IST
