Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Unveiled Globally With 210 Bhp, To Arrive In India

In pics: 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 unveiled globally with 210 bhp, to arrive in India

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Dec 2024, 15:35 PM
The 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 was unveiled for the global markets with lighter Brembo Hypure brakes, a new 6.9-inch TFT and a 210 bhp Desmosedici S
...
2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4
1/11
The 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 has been unveiled for the global markets. It will be offered in two variants—Standard and S. It will replace the current Streetfighter V4 model and is expected to arrive in India next year. (Ducati)
2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4
The 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 has been unveiled for the global markets. It will be offered in two variants—Standard and S. It will replace the current Streetfighter V4 model and is expected to arrive in India next year.
2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4
2/11
The new Streetfighter V4 takes inspiration from the newly-unveiled Panigale V4, and features slim LEDs up front that give it an aggressive look.  (Ducati)
2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4
The new Streetfighter V4 takes inspiration from the newly-unveiled Panigale V4, and features slim LEDs up front that give it an aggressive look. 
2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4
3/11
(Ducati)
2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4

2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4
4/11
The new Streetfighter V4 uses the 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine that makes 213 bhp of max power at 13,500 rpm and 119 Nm of peak torque output of 11,250 rpm.  (Ducati)
2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4
The new Streetfighter V4 uses the 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine that makes 213 bhp of max power at 13,500 rpm and 119 Nm of peak torque output of 11,250 rpm. 
2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4
5/11
(Ducati, )
2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4
2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4`
6/11
(Ducati)
2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4`
2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4
7/11
(Ducati)
2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4
2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4
8/11
2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4
2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4
9/11
2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4
2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4
10/11
(Ducati)
2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4
2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4
11/11
2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4
First Published Date: 03 Dec 2024, 15:35 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati Ducati Streetfighter V4 Streetfighter

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

