Tata Curvv drive review: Curvaceous challenger in crowded space

Are you in the market for a mid-size SUV? Are you bored of the same-old design of the options available? Do you want to stand out of the crowd? If yes, Tata Motors is gunning for your attention. Telemarketing scripts from yesteryear aside, the Tata Curvv is indeed vying for your undivided attention as it begins its all-new innings in the field of mid-size SUVs. And much like the Nexon and Nexon EV twins have combined to propel Tata Motors in the sub-compact SUV space, Curvv and Curvv EV are looking at a partnership which will hook, pull and cut out competition. We test drove the Tata Curvv EV but more recently, got our hands on the Curvv engine version as well.

Now the Curvv ICE or internal combustion engine version comes with two petrol and one diesel motor under the hood. Tata Motors appears determined to leave no powertrain unchecked and combined with the plethora of manual and automatic choices, has promised to pack a whole lot into its latest SUV offering. The new-age Indian car buyer is smart, knowledgeable and aware of latest trend, and to impress this bunch - to impress you, that is, it will indeed take a whole lot. Does the new Tata SUV then deliver on all - or at least most counts?

Watch: Tata Curvv review: Can it curve a niche for itself?

Here is our Tata Curvv drive review:

Tata Curvv: Unconventional connect

The Curvv EV and Curvv may be based on separate platforms but both look nearly identical to one another. At least at first several glances. The most prominent design element on both, of course, is the sloping roofline itself. The flush door handles with lights are also shared and both models stands on 18-inch wheels although the alloy designs are different.

Tata Curvv measures 4,308 mm in length, is 1,810 mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2,560 mm. The SUV stands 1,630 mm with a ground clearance of 208 mm.

Even the face is sort of similar - stretched LED light bar and the placement for the Tata logo. But there is obviously no charging flap on the Curvv and the LED headlight units are vertically stacked instead of the triangular shape on the electric version. The grille, however, is the biggest differentiation as the Curvv gets a blackened design with horizontal chrome elements instead of a closed grille that is on Curvv EV.

The Curvv does borrow several styling cues from its siblings in the Tata Motors family like the Punch and Nexon. There are bits of the Safari as well, at least in terms of visual cues.

From the rear, the Curvv looks its sporty best while still baring a minimalist design. The stretched LED tail lamp is spread across the entire length of the trunk while a high rear bumper and a spoiler add to the visual character at play. The rear glass, however, is once again quite small which hampers visibility from inside the cabin.

A relatively high approach and departure angle of the Tata Curvv is evident from this image. That and the sloping roofline that is its most unique visual highlight.

Tata Curvv: Chronicling the cabin

Once again, the cabin of the Curvv is largely similar to that of the Curvv EV. The one biggest difference for me though is the massive boot that the engine-powered model gets - 500 litres. The cargo area at the very back is outright humongous and can fit luggage placed not just side-by-side but several on top of one another too. And the fact that you can open the boot with gesture control as well as set the height to which the trunk door opens are neat additions as well.

But over to the business end of the cabin - the dashboard layout is pleasant enough with the purple/lavender colour scheme used generously in our particular top variant. The free-standing infotainment screen remains one of the best in the segment, but as long as every function works as it is meant to. At least in our review unit, it did not throw up any glitches although we heard a few others complain about certain functions not working as intended. No complaints against the all-digital driver display or the nine-speaker JBL sound system either.

A look ahead from the back seats inside the Tata Curvv. A large panoramic sunroof is an obvious feature but even beyond it, the SUV comes fairly well kitted with comfort and convenience options.

What is slightly weird though is that the steering alignment is a bit crooked and that the steering itself can only be adjusted for rake, not reach. Hard plastics are plenty in the front half of the cabin too while there are no cup-holders barring two inside the glove-box. What this means is that while premium functions like electronically-adjustable driver seat, wireless phone charging, wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, voice-activated control functions and seat ventilation are great, the Curvv cabin isn't too big on simple and practical additions. The storage section on the doors are also rather limited, especially at the back, and the front passenger seat could have also incorporated the electronic seat adjustment functionality.

The free-standing infotainment screen grabs the centerstage on the dashboard. Notice though that the default steering position is slightly crooked.

At the back, space is quite adequate despite the sloping roofline. There is decent among of kneeroom, under-thigh support, legspace and room for feet and even the headroom for someone with an average height - I am 5 feet 8 inches - is fine. The rear seats can be split-folded but the recline is a bit too much for my personal preference.

The cushioning on all seats inside the Tata Curvv is fairly decent and this enhances the experience of being inside the SUV.

And there are still some very glaring quality control issues - the casing surrounding the rear AC vents came out entirely in our hands and panel gaps were very visible elsewhere too. Tata Motors has to seriously look at fixing these repeated issued into their models.

The casing for the rear-AC vents inside this particular review unit of the Curvv reveals quality-control issues.

Overall though, the Curvv does a good job of catering to both the front and rear occupants with a respectable lineup of features and a comfortable space.

Tata Curvv: Drive dynamics

Now here is where the Curvv, absolutely obviously, has to prove its very own unique mettle and it is not just against its electric twin but against the direct rivals it is taking on.

Curvv is the only mid-size SUV in the market at present which also comes with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCA) transmission. Unfortunately, we did not get much time to experience this version entirely but in the short span we did, came out mighty impressed with its absolutely thrilling drive trait. The 1.5-litre Kyrojet diesel engine does lack refinement in terms of grunt and groan. But that's only on the outside. Not much of that engine noise gets filtered into the cabin and paired to the DCA and the 'Sport' mode, it will put a smile on the face of an enthusiastic driver. The gearbox numbers tick along really well and there is hardly any lag or kickback feel that we experienced as we pushed the SUV around on straight as well as curving highway stretches. We wish though that we had more time with it.

The 1.5-litre diesel-engine-powered Tata Curvv offers 116 bhp and 260 Nm of torque.

Instead, time was spent mostly with the new Hyperion 1.2-litre petrol motor that is also paired to either a six-speed manual box or a seven-speed DCA. Our review unit had the former and it was clear from the word go that the manual stick is slick and with impressively large range. We even pulled the SUV to 4000 RPM mark at 80 kmph with the third gear, and the Curvv kept pulling and pulling. And pulling.

The 1.2-litre turbo petrol Tata Curvv offers 123 bhp and 225 Nm of torque.

The ride itself though is a bit stiff and the suspension set up could have been softened a tad. But on broken road stretches, this actually comes across as a boon with a high ground clearance of over 208 mm also evoking a whole lot of confidence.

Where the Curvv came out a bit iffy though is with the spongy brake and the clutch lever is quite free. There is a palpable sense of vibration that seeps in from the foot every time the gear is adjusted which blunts the charm of driving what is otherwise a very eager vehicle.

Tata Curvv: Verdict

Tata Curvv is a great proposition in terms of its unique styling, spacious cabin, decent feature list and also comes with Level 2 ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance System. It is also a lot of fun to drive. But quality-control issues remain and need to be addressed pronto.

