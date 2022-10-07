HT Auto
Home Auto Reviews Mercedes Eqs 580 Drive Review: Lap Of Luxury Minus Rigours Of Range Restrictions

Mercedes EQS 580 drive review: Lap of luxury minus rigours of range restrictions

EQS 580 from Mercedes aspires to assimilate all that one may desire from a luxury EV today. Does it deliver?
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 07 Oct 2022, 11:26 AM
Mercedes is assembling EQS 580 at its Chakan facility. India is now only the second country - apart from Germany - where the EQS 580 will be made.
Mercedes EQS 580 has been officially launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.55 crore (ex-showroom) which makes it slightly more affordable than even the S-Cass.
The EQS 580 is the more sedate twin of the AMG EQS 53 that was previously launched through import route at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.45 crore. But sedate is only in comparative terms because this EV has over 500 hp and offers 800 Nm of torque.
Powered by a 107.8 kWh battery pack, the EQS 580 has a dual motor set up. While it takes just a little over four seconds to hit 100 kmph from standstill, it is also the longest-range EV in India at present with an ARAI-certified figure of over 850 kms.
The exterior styling of the EQS 580 is rather understated, complete with its closed front grille, connecting LED strip light and LED headlights. The EV stands on 20-inch wheels and is the most aerodynamic production vehicle from Mercedes.
The flush door handles and frameless doors lend the EQS a touch of class.
A look at the cabin and dashboard layout of the Mercedes EQS 580. The cabin boasts of a mammoth 56-inch MBUX hyperscreen as well as a 15-speaker Burmester sound system.
The feature list also includes adaptive ambient lighting, sunroof, ventilated seats and massage functionality on the front two seats.
Mercedes is assembling EQS 580 at its Chakan facility. India is now only the second country - apart from Germany - where the EQS 580 will be made.
View all Images
Mercedes EQS 580 has been officially launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.55 crore (ex-showroom) which makes it slightly more affordable than even the S-Cass.
1/7
Mercedes EQS 580 has been officially launched in India at 1.55 crore (ex-showroom) which makes it slightly more affordable than even the S-Cass.
The EQS 580 is the more sedate twin of the AMG EQS 53 that was previously launched through import route at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.45 crore. But sedate is only in comparative terms because this EV has over 500 hp and offers 800 Nm of torque.
2/7
The EQS 580 is the more sedate twin of the AMG EQS 53 that was previously launched through import route at 2.45 crore. But sedate is only in comparative terms because this EV has over 500 hp and offers 800 Nm of torque.
Powered by a 107.8 kWh battery pack, the EQS 580 has a dual motor set up. While it takes just a little over four seconds to hit 100 kmph from standstill, it is also the longest-range EV in India at present with an ARAI-certified figure of over 850 kms.
3/7
Powered by a 107.8 kWh battery pack, the EQS 580 has a dual motor set up. While it takes just a little over four seconds to hit 100 kmph from standstill, it is also the longest-range EV in India at present with an ARAI-certified figure of over 850 kms.
The exterior styling of the EQS 580 is rather understated, complete with its closed front grille, connecting LED strip light and LED headlights. The EV stands on 20-inch wheels and is the most aerodynamic production vehicle from Mercedes.
4/7
The exterior styling of the EQS 580 is rather understated, complete with its closed front grille, connecting LED strip light and LED headlights. The EV stands on 20-inch wheels and is the most aerodynamic production vehicle from Mercedes.
The flush door handles and frameless doors lend the EQS a touch of class.
5/7
The flush door handles and frameless doors lend the EQS a touch of class.
A look at the cabin and dashboard layout of the Mercedes EQS 580. The cabin boasts of a mammoth 56-inch MBUX hyperscreen as well as a 15-speaker Burmester sound system.
6/7
A look at the cabin and dashboard layout of the Mercedes EQS 580. The cabin boasts of a mammoth 56-inch MBUX hyperscreen as well as a 15-speaker Burmester sound system.
The feature list also includes adaptive ambient lighting, sunroof, ventilated seats and massage functionality on the front two seats.
7/7
The feature list also includes adaptive ambient lighting, sunroof, ventilated seats and massage functionality on the front two seats.

Mercedes-Benz India was the first among luxury automotive brands to drive in an electric vehicle (EV) here back in late 2020. But if the EQC SUV was a statement of intent, the latest Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC is a clarion call that our country is not just ready for battery-powered mobility but raring.

The first locally-assembled luxury EV, the EQS 580 is being manufactured at the company facility in Chakan, near Pune. And while local assembly is a clear sign that the Germans are expecting a robust demand for the model, there are a plethora of other highlights that may well put the EQS 580 on a pedestal among flagship sedans regardless of powertrain.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.5 kmpl
₹39.9 - 43.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Sportback
Electric | Automatic
₹1.18 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Ix
Electric | Automatic
₹1.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mini Countryman (HT Auto photo)
Mini Countryman
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.34 kmpl
₹40.5 - 43.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.49 kmpl
₹41.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mini Clubman (HT Auto photo)
Mini Clubman
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14 kmpl
₹41.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Having driven the absolutely and insanely powerful AMG EQS - the high-performance version of EQS 580 that comes via import route - only recently, we landed in Pune to check out its more subtle twin. Here's the first full-drive review of Mercedes-Benz EQS 580:

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 battery and range:

Expect Mercedes to step out and hit big when it comes to the battery of its electric vehicles. As such, the EQS 580 gets the presidential treatment with a mammoth 107.8 kWh battery pack at its core. The ARAI-certified range figure of 857 kms is mighty impressive but even if the real-world figure is less than this, it could still help evaporate all range-related anxieties.

Mercedes EQS 580 now claims to be the longest-range EV in India.
Mercedes EQS 580 now claims to be the longest-range EV in India.
Mercedes EQS 580 now claims to be the longest-range EV in India.
Mercedes EQS 580 now claims to be the longest-range EV in India.

EVs aren't meant for highways in India, not yet anyway. But underlining its credentials as India's longest-range EV, the Mercedes EQS 580 is looking at beating its way past rivals. But what good is range on a Mercedes if you aren't exactly enjoying the drive itself?

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 driving dynamics:

The EQS 580 from Mercedes gets two electric motors - one on each axle. There is over 500 hp available and around 855 Nm of torque for the taking.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 - Technical details 
  
Max output526 hp
Max Torque855 Nm
Drive System LayoutAll-Wheel Drive
Acceleration (0 to 100 kmph)4.3 seconds
Top Speed210 kmph
Range (ARAI certified)857 kms
Cd value0.20

There is a whole lot of power, torque and intent indeed when the EQS 580 sets itself into motion. Able help by multiple drive modes, the EV has a planted trait and yet responds to throttle inputs extremely well. The automatic gearbox keeps the numbers ticking well and depending on the urgency, triple-digit speeds come up ferociously fast. Braking, however, could have done with a lot more bite and this is something that I felt was lacking even in the even more ferocious AMG EQS 53.

While the instant torque on offer is incredible, the EQS 580 is meant more for planted drives.
While the instant torque on offer is incredible, the EQS 580 is meant more for planted drives.
While the instant torque on offer is incredible, the EQS 580 is meant more for planted drives.
While the instant torque on offer is incredible, the EQS 580 is meant more for planted drives.

But not much to complain as far as the well-tuned suspension and steering set up are concerned. The EQS 580 is quite capable of handling Indian road conditions despite is relatively low ground clearance and the ability to raise the suspension height when a bigger-than-usual bump beckons is an added advantage. The up to 10 degree move on the rear axle moves that despite its long proportions, the EQS is mighty agile making tight turns as well.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 cabin comfort:

The target audience for a car like the Mercedes EQS 580 isn't just contend with an EV that can complete a marathon at a sprinter's pace. It has to be typically luxurious and comfortable. And the Germans are well aware of what it takes to excel in these regards. This particular model is hardly any different and is packed with much to keep occupants busy.

A look at the cabin and dashboard layout of the Mercedes EQS 580.
A look at the cabin and dashboard layout of the Mercedes EQS 580.
A look at the cabin and dashboard layout of the Mercedes EQS 580.
A look at the cabin and dashboard layout of the Mercedes EQS 580.

A mammoth 56-inch MBUX hyperscreen - the biggest in any Mercedes production vehicle - is the command center. Three screens splashed across the dashboard are near seamless in the layout. The OLED 17-inch main screen is absolutely gorgeous and typically responsive to touch. This is where one can make use of functionalities like 3D maps, check vehicle statistics, control HVAC and the 15-speaker Burmester music system, among others. The front passenger too has a dedicated screen from which most of these controls can be accessed. The driver display offers drive-related information while there is a large Head-up Display or HUD as well.

The front two seats get massage functionality but we could not find the same for passengers at the back which, frankly, is a big miss. The rear seats can be reclined for added comfort and offer cooling as well as heating functionalities - all of which can be controlled through a tablet tucked inside the central armrest. But not having massage functions here, apart from the fact that there are no rear-seat screens for AV purposes, is a missed opportunity even if Mercedes may have been wanting to keep a check on pricing.

Ideal for two but decent for three, the rear seats of the Mercedes EQS 580 offer quite a comfortable ride experience.
Ideal for two but decent for three, the rear seats of the Mercedes EQS 580 offer quite a comfortable ride experience.
Ideal for two but decent for three, the rear seats of the Mercedes EQS 580 offer quite a comfortable ride experience.
Ideal for two but decent for three, the rear seats of the Mercedes EQS 580 offer quite a comfortable ride experience.

Space and comfort though is absolutely no concern as there is a whole lot of both. There are two upholstery colour options and the finish is typically Mercedes. A lack of a prominent hump on the floorbed means that even three on the backseats would be fine, even if not exactly ideal. Adaptive ambient lighting, large sunroof, multi-zone climate control are some of the other feature highlights.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 styling:

The EQS isn't a flashy electric car and instead, it banks on its understated and practical styling to help it stand out in the crowd. Whether it is the closed front grille with LED head lights on either side or the connected LED strip at the front and back or even the OLED tail lights, the EQS has an artistic flair in its exterior design philosophy.

Standing on 20-inch alloy wheels, the EQS 580 has a slightly less length and width when compared to the S-Class. But while the S-Class may look more regal, the EQS stands a shade taller and is a tad bit more sportier to senses as well. The swept back roofline allows for the EV to have an extremely aerodynamic profile with a drag coefficient value of just 0.20.

And for those who want some flair, the frameless doors and flush door handles are a great touch as well.

Is the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 tailor-made for you?

The EQS 580 is a no-brainer for anyone looking for a top-of-the-line luxury EV. Its range is its biggest strength but even if the AMG twin is far more capable, this EV is great fun to drive as well. The fact that there is an eight year/unlimited kms warranty on the battery pack and a once-in-two-years' service schedule sweetens the deal further.

 

Rating
4.5 out of 5
Price
15500000
Product Name
EQS 580
Brand Name
Mercedes-Benz
Pros
  • Range
  • Performance
  • Cabin comfort
Cons
  • Understated exterior styling

India is now the only country outside of Germany where the EQS 580 is being assembled and at 1.55 crore (ex-showroom), it is priced quite aggressively too. For someone determined to buy a flagship and taken by all that Mercedes offers, EQS 580 would be a worthy addition to the collection.

First Published Date: 07 Oct 2022, 11:25 AM IST
TAGS: EQS 580 Mercedes EQS Mercedes
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite
The Hunter 350 is aimed at people who are new to the brand. 
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review: What's all the roar about?
Hyundai Ioniq 6 gets two battery options.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV breaches 600-km range milestone in latest tests
Kia Carens 
Own a Kia Carens? Your car could be part of a voluntary recall over airbag issue
Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses

Trending this Week

Jawa 42 sits below the Perak which is also a bobber.
Jawa 42 Bobber launched, is the most affordable bobber in the Indian market
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the first luxury electric car to be assembled in India. The German auto giant rolled out the first unit from its Chakan production facility in Maharashtra.
Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range
Screenshot from video posted on Twitter by @QinduoXu.
Watch: Experiment sees Chinese car ‘floating’ off ground at 230 kmph speed
This brand new McLaren P1, which has not even clocked 500 kms so far, got washed away by floods after Hurricane Ian hit Florida coastline.
Brand new McLaren supercar worth millions washed away by Florida hurricane
Ultraviolette F77 will launch this year and will be offered in three versions. 
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle production trials begin ahead of launch

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Driving in France turns chaotic as strike pulverizes petrol supply
Driving in France turns chaotic as strike pulverizes petrol supply
Honda's first fully-electric SUV Prologue breaks cover
Honda's first fully-electric SUV Prologue breaks cover
First-ever Hero MotoCorp electric scooter launched. Check details
First-ever Hero MotoCorp electric scooter launched. Check details
Ducati Multistrada V4 updated for the Indian market, gets new electronic suites
Ducati Multistrada V4 updated for the Indian market, gets new electronic suites
This is the world's first hotel to be powered by an electric car
This is the world's first hotel to be powered by an electric car

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city