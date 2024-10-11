Tesla Cybercab in pics: No steering? No gearbox? No driver? No problem
Tesla Cybercab is not the future but here in our presence. The driverless car has been unveiled and is all set to hit production lines from 2026 onwar
...
If you are seeing a car minus a steering wheel and no gearbox, yes, you are staring straight inside the Tesla Cybercab. Unveiled by Elon Musk and set to hit production lines from 2026, the Cybercab is a robotaxi that will drive you anywhere without any human in its control.
The Tesla Cybercab has been a long-standing dream of Musk and it is now a reality. Musk has made tall claims, the biggest is that the Cybercab will cost less than $30,000. This would make it even cheaper than the Model 3, the most-affordable Tesla at present.
Musk has also confirmed that the cab will rely on cameras and artificial intelligence for Full Self-Driving (FSD), as is characteristic of Tesla EVs, and this is done in order to save costs.
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
UPCOMING
64.8 kWh 418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
64kWh 350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
69 kWh 420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
₹ 18 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Essentiallly a two-seater with a massive cargo area, the Tesla Cybercab is likely to be a city-commute mobility option to begin with. While no range or battery-related information has been shared so far, it is claimed that a passenger will have to pay just 20 cents (approximately ₹13) per mile or 1.60 kms.
Complete with gullwing doors and large disc-shaped wheel covers, the Cybercab promises to also be quite the sight on roads.
The interior features two seats, an armrest, and cupholders. There is a large, rectangular infotainment screen to keep occupants occupied, and it seemingly floats at the centre of the dash.
First Published Date: 11 Oct 2024, 14:32 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS