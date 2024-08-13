Review in pics: Does Tata Curvv EV deserve a place in your garage?
Tata Curvv EV stands as the flagship all-electric offering from the Indian carmaker but does it make a solid case for itself if you are looking for ba
...
Tata Curvv EV is the latest electric car in the Indian market and is taking a direct aim at the long list of mid-size SUVs that are either powered by a petrol motor, diesel engine or even the hybrids.
The Curvv EV has already been launched in the market with prices ranging from ₹17.49 lakh to ₹21.99 lakh, before taxes. It stands as the latest flagship all-electric SUV from the Tata Motors' camp.
The Curvv EV is also making some very big claims as a product that looks different and lasts longer on a single charge. Is it any good? Let us tell you.There are very noticeable similarities between the face of the Curvv EV and that of its smaller siblings Punch EV and Nexon EV. The front nonetheless looks quite smart, complete with DRL light bar and LED head lights as well as LED fog lights.
Full marks to Tata designers for keeping the production of Curvv EV nearly similar to the concept version showcased in 2022. The side angle is the best testament to the coupe design of Curvv EV, complete with the sloping roofline towards the rear. The EV stands on 18-inch alloy wheels and gets large windows on either side.
A tiny light on the flush-type door handles on the Curvv EV is a nice touch to make these visible at night.
The small rear glass on the trunk door significantly hinders view from the rear-view mirror in the cabin of the vehicle. And while this is common on coupe vehicles, it is a bit too prominent on the Tata Curvv EV. The view from here, otherwise, is quite sporty, complete with a stretched light bar here too and a high rear bumper.
While there is a generous 500-litre cargo area at the back, Curvv EV also comes with a frunk - front trunk. The option to store small items under the bonnet of the Curvv EV is great. But the space here is not big enough to accommodate the charging kit that comes with the vehicle. And this is what is most likely to be stored here.
A close look at the dashboard layout inside the Tata Curvv EV. The dual-colour theme does a good job to give the cabin an upmarket feel even though hard plastics have been used quite generously as well.
The free-standing infotainment screen on the Tata Curvv is as good as any display unit in a mid-size SUV. And then some more. On the flipside though, it attracts a whole lot of fingerprints as can be seen here.
The four-spoke steering wheel, complete with the illuminated Tata logo in the middle, has been carried forward from Harrier. But the dual-colour theme here makes it look quite classy. Behind it is the all-digital driver display which also puts out the navigation feed from Google Maps and Apple Navigation.
The wireless charging pad on the center console is great but replaces cup holders that usually find a place here. The center console itself is done in gloss black that looks very premium but only as long as you can maintain it against dust and fingerprints. Do not miss the touch panel for controlling the HVAC.
Both front seats inside the Curvv EV get cooling function but while there is electronic adjustment for the driver, the front passenger has to operate the seat using a set of conventional levers. The other highlights in the feature list includes a panoramic sunroof, cooled glovebox, rain-sensing wipers, 45W Type-C charging points at the front and rear, and a 360-watt JBL sound system. So yes, the EV is generously kitted with a whole lot of features.
While the back seats are comfortable, passengers here will have to make do with limited head room and lacking under-thigh support.
Now while there are multiple colour options available on the Tata Curvv EV, there are two battery choices spread across multiple variants as well. The smaller 45 kWh battery pack is more for the budget buyer but the 55 kWh battery is great for a claimed real-world range of around 420 kms, depending on drive traits and ambient conditions.
The Curvv EV drives confidently within city limits but can be quite quick on its wheels when the throttle is pressed aggressively. There are three drive modes - Eco, City and Sport, while regenerative braking through paddle shifters behind the steering helps put back charge percentage.
The Curvv EV manages to get down and dirty with a fair bit of flair. Grip from the tyres on slippery roads, however, could have been better. The ground clearance of 190 mm helps it tackle road aberrations with relative ease but obviously, this is not a 4x4 beast. What could have also been better is the bite from the brakes.
Tata Curvv EV also gets Level 2 ADAS and a host of safety features, complete with support from a dedicated mobile application. So as such, Curvv EV makes a good case for itself for anyone in the market for a premium SUV that is also electric. But a Nexon is still likely to be a better all-around option if budget is a very serious factor at play.
