In pics: Wayanad landslides damage cars severely, many beyond repair
Kerala's Wayanad district witnessed multiple devastating landslides consecutively on the same day, which resulted in many people dead and injured, whi
...
On 30 July 2024, multiple landslides rampaged the picturesque Wayanad district of Kerala, resulting in at least 144 deaths and nearly 200 people injured till now. These were the deadliest landslides in Kerala's history. The disasters not only took people's lives and left many injured but also resulted in countless damages to properties including vehicles.
Many vehicles were seem crumpled to a state that is beyond repair, due to the devastating force of the multiple landslides that hit the region. The force of the landslides was so heavy that some of the vehicles were overthrown to a long distance by the muddy debris. Kerala's state and national disaster relief teams are conducting rescue operations, hindered by strong river currents and heavy rains.
Usually, in such cases, automakers come up with special service camps and plans for the affected vehicle owners, which were previously seen during floods in Chennai and Mumbai. However, in this case, any automaker is yet to announce such a service camp for the affected vehicle owners in the region.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
64.8 kWh 418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
1499 cc Petrol
₹ 17 - 22 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kerala's Wayanad has been known as a picturesque hilly region, which witnesses torrential rain. The continuous heavy rainfall in the region over the last few days have resulted in the landslides. The first landslide struck the village of Mundakkai at around 1 am, followed by a second landslide in nearby Chooralmala village to the north at around 4 am on 30th July.
Approximately 400 families were stranded in Mundakkai and Attamala following the collapse of the only bridge due to the landslides. The bridge was connecting the settlements and Chooramala. Overall, four villages, namely Mundakkai, Attamala, Chooralmala and Kunhome, were severely affected by the multiple landslides.
First Published Date: 31 Jul 2024, 09:02 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS