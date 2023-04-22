In pics: TVS iQube S review: Should you wait for iQube ST?
TVS iQube S is the mid-spec variant of the iQube. It has a claimed range of around 100 km in Eco mode. It gets additional features over the standard trim but TVS has still not launched the top-end ST variant.
TVS iQube is offered in three variants. There is Standard, S and ST. The ST still has not gone on sale.
In Eco mode, the DTE shows a riding range of 105 km.
In Power mode, the riding range decreases to 75 km.
The charging port is located on the front apron but it is flapped from below.
There is a hub motor at the rear and the ‘Electric’ badging glows blue while charging and while the scooter is parked.
The underseat storage is quite large and has a USB port as well. But it cannot store a helmet.
The underseat storage is quite large and has a USB port as well. But it cannot store a helmet.
The suspension feels compliant and absorbs all the bumps quite easily and there is no rattling issue.
The brakes offer a good bite, there is a disc in the front and a drum at the rear. TVS also offers CBS because of which the wheels lock-up on gravel roads.
Overall, the iQube S is a very sorted electric scooter. One can wait for the ST if he or she wants more range and some more additional features such as TPMS and touchscreen.
First Published Date: 22 Apr 2023, 18:21 PM IST
