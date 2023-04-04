HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Honda Activa 125 H Smart With Smart Key

In pics: Honda Activa 125 H-Smart with smart key

Honda Activa 125 H-Smart is the new top-end variant of the Activa 125.The scooter is now OBD2 compliant and gets some upgrades over the previous model.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Apr 2023, 12:04 PM
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the 2023 Activa 125 in the Indian market. It is now OBD2 compliant. The brand has also introduced a new H-Smart variant.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the 2023 Activa 125 in the Indian market. It is now OBD2 compliant. The brand has also introduced a new H-Smart variant.
There are not a lot of cosmetic changes to the 2023 Activa 125. The positioning lamps have been revised and there is chrome garnish on the side panels so that the scooter looks more premium,
There are not a lot of cosmetic changes to the 2023 Activa 125. The positioning lamps have been revised and there is chrome garnish on the side panels so that the scooter looks more premium,
The Activa 125 continues to come with a LED headlamp in the front and halogen turn indicators. There are no major changes to the front apron. 
The Activa 125 continues to come with a LED headlamp in the front and halogen turn indicators. There are no major changes to the front apron. 
Honda offers an analogue speedometer with a small digital display that shows various information. 
Honda offers an analogue speedometer with a small digital display that shows various information. 
On the top-end variant, braking duties are performed by a disc in the front and a drum at the rear.
On the top-end variant, braking duties are performed by a disc in the front and a drum at the rear.
There are no changes to the rear. The Activa 125 continues to come with an external fuel filler cap.
There are no changes to the rear. The Activa 125 continues to come with an external fuel filler cap.
There is a small glovebox with the apron to store small things.
There is a small glovebox with the apron to store small things.
There are five colour options on Honda Activa 125. There is Pearl Night Start Black, Heavy Gray Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Precious White and Mid Night Blue Metallic.
There are five colour options on Honda Activa 125. There is Pearl Night Start Black, Heavy Gray Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Precious White and Mid Night Blue Metallic.
The small screen can show information like Total Trip, Clock, ECO Indicator and Service Due Indicator with and other fuel efficiency related information.
The small screen can show information like Total Trip, Clock, ECO Indicator and Service Due Indicator with and other fuel efficiency related information.
Being the H-Smart variant, there is not traditional keyhole. Instead, the owner needs to twist the knob. 
Being the H-Smart variant, there is not traditional keyhole. Instead, the owner needs to twist the knob. 
The 2023 Activa 125 is also running on Tubeless Frictionless tyres
The 2023 Activa 125 is also running on Tubeless Frictionless tyres
First Published Date: 04 Apr 2023, 12:04 PM IST
