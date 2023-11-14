HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: 2024 Ktm 990 Duke Showcased At Eicma 2023

In pics: 2024 KTM 990 Duke showcased at EICMA 2023

KTM 990 Duke uses a new 947 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that produces 121 bhp and 103 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Nov 2023, 18:35 PM
2024 KTM 990 Duke
KTM has unveiled the 2024 990 Duke at EICMA 2023. The motorcycle will be going on sale in the global market in the coming months. The new motorcycle will sit above the 890 DUKE GP in the lineup and will be produced at KTM’s main plant in Mattighofen, Austria.
2024 KTM 990 Duke
2024 KTM 990 Duke
KTM 990 Duke will be competing against other litre-class naked motorcycles. As of now, KTM has no plans to launch the 990 Duke in the Indian market. KTM used to have the 790 Duke in the Indian market but they weren't able to sell it. 
2024 KTM 990 Duke
2024 KTM 990 Duke
Powering the 990 Duke is a new LC8c engine that is Euro 5+ compliant. It is a 947 cc, parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled. It puts out 121 bhp of max power at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 103 Nm at 6,750 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and the rider can also opt for a quickshifter.
2024 KTM 990 Duke
2024 KTM 990 Duke
The KTM 990 Duke has been developed around a completely new steel tube frame. The subframe is an aluminium diecast part with an integrated airbox and air intake under the seat. 
2024 KTM 990 Duke
2024 KTM 990 Duke
Moreover, the swingarm is also new and the triple clamp is made out of forged aluminium. The wheels of the 990 Duke measure 17 inches and are taken from the 1290 Super Duke R but slightly modified to incorporate the double-sided swingarm. They are wrapped in Bridgestone S22 tires as standard.
2024 KTM 990 Duke
2024 KTM 990 Duke
The frame is suspended by 43 mm WP Apex open cartridge forks in the front that have 140 mm of travel and at the rear, there is a WP Apex monoshock 
2024 KTM 990 Duke
2024 KTM 990 Duke
The front suspension setup comes with compression and rebound adjustment that can be done through clickers that are present on top of the forks. The rear suspension can be adjusted through a 5-click setting for rebound and with manual preload adjustment.
2024 KTM 990 Duke
2024 KTM 990 Duke
Braking duties are handled by a pair of 300 mm discs with 4-pot calipers, while a single 240 mm disc mated to a single-piston caliper handles the braking duties at the rear. 
2024 KTM 990 Duke
2024 KTM 990 Duke
The motorcycle also comes with traction control, wheelie control, launch control and even cruise control as part of the package. There is lap timer, switchable ABS and even lean angle data. 
2024 KTM 990 Duke
2024 KTM 990 Duke
In terms of features, the 990 Duke is equipped with LED lighting, a USB Type C charger and a 5-inch coloured TFT screen. There are five riding modes - Rain, Street, Sport and the Performance and Track mode are optional.
2024 KTM 990 Duke
2024 KTM 990 Duke
The headlamp is quite unique and has an industrial design. It still has KTM's fang-like design language that we have seen on other motorcycles. There are LED Daytime Running Lamps and a twin-projector setup for the main headlight.
2024 KTM 990 Duke
First Published Date: 14 Nov 2023, 18:35 PM IST
TAGS: KTM 2024 990 Duke

