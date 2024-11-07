In pics: The 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 globally unveiled at EICMA 2024
- The new Panigale V2 loses almost 35 bhp of power than the outgoing version but catches up with its lighter weight and improved dynamics.
The 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 has been unveiled at EICMA 2024 in Milan, Italy, and this latest generational update brings a new V-twin engine with fresh design and a lighter kerb weight.
Ducati says the new Panigale V2 is the first supersport from the company to ever be designed from the ground up. The styling has been inspired by the flagship V4 while being modified for the new compact V2 powerplant.
The twin LEDs up front are now sharper and Ducati has updated the tank design for better ergonomics and anchoring. New ducts direct fresh air from the front to the legs of the rider for passive cooling.
The tail section is now sleeker at the cost of seating space. The rear end looks more aggressive, featuring a 2-1-2 under-seat exhaust hung below the new tail lights.
The standard V2 features 43 mm Marzocchi USD front forks and a Kayaba rear monoshock, both fully adjustable. The S variant is equipped with fully adjustable Ohlins NIX 30 front forks and a matching rear shock.
Braking duties are taken up by Brembo, with M50 Monobloc calipers on twin 320 mm discs at the front. The rear gets a 245 mm disc with a 2-piston caliper.
The new supersport features a lightweight four kg cast aluminium monocoque chassis, employing the engine as a stressed member. It has a double-sided swingarm for improved performance, replacing the traditional single-sided design.
The 2025 Panigale V2 features an 890 cc, 90-degree V-twin engine that delivers 120 bhp and 93.3 Nm, While it makes 35 bhp less than the outgoing model it is lighter and reportedly achieves similar lap times as before.
First Published Date: 07 Nov 2024, 16:02 PM IST
