In pics: Kia Syros promises big bang in sub-four-meter SUV space. But is it for you?

The face of the Syros is like no other sub-four-meter SUV in the market today. The vertical DRLs on the face of Kia Syros double up as turn indicators and parking lights as well. Look closer here and one can see the front ADAS camera as well. Overall, there is one ADAS radar, one ADAS camera, four side sensors and four cams for 360-degree surround view. The skid plate at the bottom adds a touch of muscle power while the ICE cube headlights further the unique visual appeal of the vehicle. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)