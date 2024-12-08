In pics: Genesis GMR-001 hypercar debuts as Hyundai's luxury wing's first-ever race car
- Genesis GMR-001 is going to be the first-ever hypercar from Hyundai's luxury car wing.
The Genesis GMR-001 will represent the Genesis Magma Racing at the racing circuit and has showed off a vision for its first race car, the GMR-001.
Genesis GMR-001 is the first-ever racing car from the luxury car brand under Hyundai Group. The Genesis GMR-001 prototype has broken cover showing the world the hypercar, with which the carmaker aims to enter the World Endurance Championship (WEC) in 2026, and the IMSA WeatherTech series in North America in 2027. Also, what's more interesting is that this will be Genesis' hypercar at the iconic Le Mans racing event.
The Genesis GMR-001 is built following the LMDh ruleset, which is the governing body of Le mans. LMDh cars are built around a carbon fibre chassis from one of four selected suppliers, and use common hybrid components, a battery pack from Williams, a motor from Bosch, and a transmission by X-Trac. Genesis will partner with French constructor Oreca for the chassis, and team IDEC Sport for its WEC entry.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
64.8 kWh 418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
Compare
View Offers
LMDh has provided a relatively low-cost solution for the carmakers to get into top-level sports-car racing. Cars built following this ruleset include the Acura ARX-06, Alpine A424, BMW M Hybrid V-8, Cadillac V-Series.R, Lamborghini SC63, and the Porsche 963. They compete against each other, alongside the Le Mans Hypercars (LMH) like the Toyota GR-010, Peugeot 9X8, and Ferrari 499P. The Genesis GMR-001 will join the list soon.
First Published Date: 08 Dec 2024, 15:13 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS