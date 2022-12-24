HT Auto
In pics: Bugatti Chiron Profilee is the last version of the hypercar

Bugatti Chiron Profilee is based on the Chiron Pur Sport. The manufacturer has made cosmetic as well as changes to the chassis. 
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Dec 2022, 13:13 PM
Bugatti Chiron's production is slowly coming to an end. The hypercar was limited to 500 units. The manufacturer has already produced more than 400 units. 
The last unit produced will be called Chiron Profilee. It will be auctioned in Paris on 1st February 2023. 
The interior continues to come with leather, carbon and solid aluminum, The design follows a philosophy of minimalism, reducing each component to its simplest and most beautiful form
The Chiron Profilée is fitted with a woven leather finish in the interior, applied to the dashboard, door panels and center console. In total, more than 2,500 meters of leather strips were used.
The Profilée is based on the Chiron Pur Sport which comes with magnesium wheels and shorter gear ratios.
At the rear, the spoiler has been replaced with a fixed wing. Bugatti says that the customers wanted a less radical version of the Chiron Pur Sport.
The rear wing has helped in increasing the top speed of the Chiron Profilée to 380 kmph. It also helps with downforce, stability and control. 
The Profilée accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.3 seconds and up to 200 km/h in 5.5 seconds.
The chassis is tuned for camber angles on the front as well as the rear wheels. There are ten per cent stiffer springs on offer as well.
It is powered by the same 1,500 PS development of the Bugatti W16 engine, with 15 per cent shorter transmission ratios than the Chiron Sport. 
First Published Date: 24 Dec 2022, 13:13 PM IST
