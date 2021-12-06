In Pics: Yamaha Aerox 155 road test review: Best moto-scooter in India 7 Photos . Updated: 06 Dec 2021, 01:56 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/7Launching the Aerox 155 has been one of the boldest moves from the Japanese company, and I can only wonder how tricky this decision was to make internally. 2/7The wheels on the Aerox come shod on with a wide 110 mm front tyre, backed up with 140 mm rubber at the back. Even with a front as wide as 110 mm, its nose feels light and agile, and that's majorly because of the choice of the right rim size. 3/7If you are experienced enough, even scraping your knee down around a corner on the Yamaha Aerox 155 won't be a surprise, because the scooter rides like a charm around the corners. 4/72022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter feels surprisingly stable on the highways speeds because of its long wheelbase, fat tyres and large wheels. 5/7While the rider seat on the Aerox appears to be wide and well-padded, there simply isn't enough space for the rider of medium size due to its stepped geometry. 6/7The Yamaha Aerox 155 gets a radiator panel placed on the right side which looks unconventional and cool. 7/7Yamaha Aerox 155 is basically a scooter that uses the tried and tested technology from YZF-R15. It gets the same 155 cc liquid-cooled engine as the sports bike, along with a CVT gearbox.