In Pics: Yamaha Aerox 155 road test review: Best moto-scooter in India

7 Photos . Updated: 06 Dec 2021, 01:56 PM IST HT Auto Desk
Launching the Aerox 155 has been one of the boldest moves from the Japanese company, and I can only wonder how tricky this decision was to make internally.
The wheels on the Aerox come shod on with a wide 110 mm front tyre, backed up with 140 mm rubber at the back. Even with a front as wide as 110 mm, its nose feels light and agile, and that's majorly because of the choice of the right rim size.
If you are experienced enough, even scraping your knee down around a corner on the Yamaha Aerox 155 won't be a surprise, because the scooter rides like a charm around the corners. 
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter feels surprisingly stable on the highways speeds because of its long wheelbase, fat tyres and large wheels. 
While the rider seat on the Aerox appears to be wide and well-padded, there simply isn't enough space for the rider of medium size due to its stepped geometry.
The Yamaha Aerox 155 gets a radiator panel placed on the right side which looks unconventional and cool. 
Yamaha Aerox 155 is basically a scooter that uses the tried and tested technology from YZF-R15. It gets the same 155 cc liquid-cooled engine as the sports bike, along with a CVT gearbox. 
