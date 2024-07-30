In pics: Bajaj Freedom 125 breaks ground for CNG motorcycling

1/6

Bajaj Auto has launched the Freedom 125 in the Indian market, which comes as the first-ever CNG motorcycle in the world. With this, Bajaj Auto has entered a segment where petrol and CNG both can be used to propel the powertrain of a motorcycle. This technology was available and used in the Indian passenger vehicle market by Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hyundai so far, but now penetrated the two-wheeler space as well.