In pics: Bajaj Freedom 125 breaks ground for CNG motorcycling
- Bajaj Freedom 125 comes with a 12.5-litre CNG tank and a 2-litre capacity petrol tank, ensuring a long range of travelling without refuelling.
Bajaj Auto has launched the Freedom 125 in the Indian market, which comes as the first-ever CNG motorcycle in the world. With this, Bajaj Auto has entered a segment where petrol and CNG both can be used to propel the powertrain of a motorcycle. This technology was available and used in the Indian passenger vehicle market by Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hyundai so far, but now penetrated the two-wheeler space as well.
Launched at a price of ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG motorcycle is available in three variants and five different colour options. The variants are defined basis of LED headlamps and disc brakes. Bajaj Auto has claimed that it has already received more than 6,000 bookings for the CNG motorcycle and over 100 units of the model have been already delivered to customers.
With the improving CNG refuelling infrastructure across the country and Indian government's ambition to set up 17,500 CNG refuelling stations across India by 2030, the greener and cleaner fuel is increasingly becoming popular among vehicle buyers. Factors like low cost compared to petrol or diesel, better fuel efficiency property are also propelling its growth. Bajaj tried to encash that with the Freedom 125.
Bajaj Auto claims the motorcycle is capable of running a distance of 330 kilometres on a fully loaded CNG tank and petrol tank. The motorcycle manufacturer also claims that the Freedom 125 promises significant fuel cost savings, by up to ₹1,800 compared to an equivalent petrol only motorcycle. This makes the Freedom 125 a value-for-money proposition for consumers who seek the low cost of ownership through low cost of fuel and better fuel economy.
The Bajaj Freedom 125 gets a large 12.5-litre CNG tank underneath the seat, while there is a conventional petrol tank sized at 2 litres. Combined these, the motorcycle claims to be capable of fetching 330 kilometre range without refuelling. Bajaj Auto is targeting a broader customer base with this model, specially the consumers who earn about ₹40,000 or less in a month.
When it comes to buying a commuter motorcycle, consumers consider various factors and the most important one among them is low cost of ownership. Bajaj Freedom 125 claims to offer than only to its customers. The two-wheeler major has blended the premium features with the practicality of a regular commuter in this motorcycle. Buoyed by this, the OEM hopes to see success with the Freedom 125.
First Published Date: 30 Jul 2024, 08:57 AM IST
