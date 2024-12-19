HT Auto
In Pics: All-new Kia Syros breaks cover. Here's what it looks like from the inside out

19 Dec 2024
  • The Kia Syros has been unveiled and it is a boxy-looking compact SUV. The Kia Syros will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos SUVs.
Kia has unveiled the Syros in the Indian markets. It gets a boxy design under Kia's Design 2.0 philosophy and is one of the first India-made SUVs by the manufacturer. The Syros looks much like its elder brother the Kia EV9.
The rear of the car is particularly interesting in terms of design. It features a high-mounted corner DRL and stop lamp and a second tail lamp is placed lower down which houses the turn signals and the reversing lights. There is black cladding flanking the boot door and the rear glass pane is almost flat.
The headlamps of the car have a L-shaped design and house the LED DRLs as well as the projector LEDs. There isn't any connected styling seen here but there is a black strip at the edge of the hood of this SUV which merges into both sides of the SUV. The alloy wheels get a 17-inch size and a dual-tone treatment.
On the inside, the Syros has a dual-tone interior and a twin-spoke steering. Behind the steering wheel is a 30-inch trinity panoramic dual-screen setup which acts as the driver's display as well as the infotainment system. The infotainment system comes equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and the Syros also gets an ADAS Level 2 suite. 
First Published Date: 19 Dec 2024
