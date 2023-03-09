HT Auto
2023 Honda City review in pics

The latest Honda City packs in some cosmetic updates on the outside, a few essential features in the cabin and now comes with Honda Sense ADAS functionality.
By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 09 Mar 2023, 10:57 AM
The facelift 2023 Honda City has been launched in the Indian car market at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.49 lakh for the SV variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.97 lakh for the ZX variant with CVT. The City e:HEV strong hybrid too has received the updates and is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18.89 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20.39 lakh (ex-showroom).
The facelift 2023 Honda City has been launched in the Indian car market at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.49 lakh for the SV variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.97 lakh for the ZX variant with CVT. The City e:HEV strong hybrid too has received the updates and is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18.89 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20.39 lakh (ex-showroom).
Honda has ditched the diesel engine but the 1.5-litre petrol motor that has been carried forward is now compatible with E20 ethanol-blend fuel.
Honda has ditched the diesel engine but the 1.5-litre petrol motor that has been carried forward is now compatible with E20 ethanol-blend fuel.
The biggest highlights though are the updates to the looks of the vehicle. The new Honda City is now sportier than ever and has a refreshed grille and front head light units.
The biggest highlights though are the updates to the looks of the vehicle. The new Honda City is now sportier than ever and has a refreshed grille and front head light units.
The alloy design on the 16-inch wheels has been updated. There is also a 15-inch wheel on lower variants.
The alloy design on the 16-inch wheels has been updated. There is also a 15-inch wheel on lower variants.
The rear profile of the Honda City is also now smarter than before.
The rear profile of the Honda City is also now smarter than before.
The dashboard layout inside the new Honda City remains the same. Do not miss the glare and fingerprints on the 8-inch IPS display.
The dashboard layout inside the new Honda City remains the same. Do not miss the glare and fingerprints on the 8-inch IPS display.
The new Honda City gets feature additions like updated ambient lighting, PM 2.5 cabin air filter and the petrol-only model gets a removable wireless phone charging tray over the cupholders.
The new Honda City gets feature additions like updated ambient lighting, PM 2.5 cabin air filter and the petrol-only model gets a removable wireless phone charging tray over the cupholders.
The Honda City continues to offer 121 hp and 145 Nm of torque. It is not the sportiest sedan to drive still but continues to bask in the glory of offering a planted and comfortable ride.
The Honda City continues to offer 121 hp and 145 Nm of torque. It is not the sportiest sedan to drive still but continues to bask in the glory of offering a planted and comfortable ride.
