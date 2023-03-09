2023 Honda City review in pics

1/8

The facelift 2023 Honda City has been launched in the Indian car market at a starting price of ₹ 11.49 lakh for the SV variant and goes up to ₹ 15.97 lakh for the ZX variant with CVT. The City e:HEV strong hybrid too has received the updates and is priced at ₹ 18.89 lakh and ₹ 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom).