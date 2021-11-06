2022 Yamaha XSR900 revealed: In pics 8 Photos . Updated: 06 Nov 2021, 04:20 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/8At the heart of the newly updated Yamaha XSR900 sits a bigger 889cc engine that comes out as a replacement to the previous 846 cc unit. 2/8Yamaha has unveiled the new 2022 XSR900 for international markets. The new sports bike has been offered with a range of updates from the inside out. 3/8Some of the key rider aids and safety features on the new updated Yamaha XSR900 include four ride modes, lean angle sensitive traction control as well as slide and wheelie control. 4/8The bike has been updated with a fresh aluminum frame that has contributed to the bike's lighter weight and is also claimed to have improved the handling. 5/8The new aluminum frame is also said to offer more longitudinal, lateral and torsional rigidity. In addition to that, the company has also tweaked the wheelbase of the new bike which is longer. 6/8On the outside, the bike features a '70s inspired design and look. There is a relatively wider set handlebar with a golden front fork and wheels. 7/8The fuel tank has been remodeled on the new bike and so is the tail section. With the latest update, the bike has also gained a full LED lighting package. 8/8The new 2022 Yamaha XSR900 has been introduced in two colour options- Legend Blue and Midnight Black.