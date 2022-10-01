HT Auto
Home Auto News Volkswagen India Sept Sales Grow By 60%; Virtus, Taigun Keep Sales Impetus High

Volkswagen India Sept sales grow by 60%; Virtus, Taigun keep sales impetus high

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India sold 4,103 units last month.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Oct 2022, 18:30 PM
File photo of Volkswagen Virtus sedan.
File photo of Volkswagen Virtus sedan.
File photo of Volkswagen Virtus sedan.
File photo of Volkswagen Virtus sedan.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India announced its sales figures for September on Saturday. The auto major reported a growth of over 60 per cent against the same period in the preceding year. Volkswagen sold 4,103 units sold in September 2022. The brand credited this positive sale result to the newest products that have been added to the portfolio. The company shared that Volkswagen Virtus and Volkswagen Taigun helped in keeping the sales numbers high.

Volkswagen informed that it has delivered around 7,000 units of the mid-size sedan Virtus since its launch in India. The Volkswagen Taigun SUVW which completed a year since its launch received strong demands from India as well as around the world. Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Ashish Gupta said that despite supply chain issues, the company maintained its product offerings. “Volkswagen has always been a brand of strong commitment and consistent performance. The testament of the same is the impressive sales performance owing to the youngest product portfolio comprising of the Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus and Tiguan," he added.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹35 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Alexa, let's test drive the Volkswagen electric SUV! )

To maintain the robust demand, Volkswagen also focuses on enhancing customer experience. The company has created a network of 152 sales touchpoints and 120 service facilities present across 114 cities in the country.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | This Volkswagen innovative concept EV looks like a time machine from future

Volkswagen also recently increased the price of the Virtus and Taigun and the price increase will be effective from October 1. The auto major has blamed the rising input prices which have necessitated the decision to increase the prices of these models. Volkswagen Tiagun currently comes at starting cost of 11.39 lakh and Volkswagen Virtus' present cost stands at 11.22 lakh.

 

 

First Published Date: 01 Oct 2022, 18:30 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Volkswagen Volkswagen Virtus Volkswagen Taigun Volkswagen Tiguan Auto sales Car sales
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
Geeta Phogat took the delivery of the Mahindra Scorpio-N. (Image: Twitter/Geeta Phogat)
Anand Mahindra welcomes Olympian Geeta Phogat to Scorpio-N family
Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy

Trending this Week

Tiago EV from Tata Motors is backing its feature lists and multiple battery options to strike a chord with potential buyers.
Tata Tiago EV launched: The electric car for the aam aadmi. Check price & range
The preliminary work for the automaker's most advanced factory started in March, preparing a sizable chunk of land for the massive construction project.
Ford investing $5.6 billion to build its largest, most advanced factory ever
Bajaj Pulsar N160 is more powerful than the Hero Xtreme 160R.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Price, specs and features compared
The wrecked remains of the Mercedes GLC at the accident site where Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, died.
Cyrus Mistry death: International Road Federation finds faults at accident site
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Volkswagen India Sept sales grow by 60%; Virtus, Taigun keep sales impetus high
Volkswagen India Sept sales grow by 60%; Virtus, Taigun keep sales impetus high
Maruti Suzuki reports sales figures of 1,76,306 units in September 2022
Maruti Suzuki reports sales figures of 1,76,306 units in September 2022
BMW to say 'Hi Alexa', will use Amazon tech in its future cars
BMW to say 'Hi Alexa', will use Amazon tech in its future cars
Kia India reports highest ever monthly sales of 25,857 units
Kia India reports highest ever monthly sales of 25,857 units
Tata Motors sold 11,522 electric cars in Q2, expects mass adoption of EVs
Tata Motors sold 11,522 electric cars in Q2, expects mass adoption of EVs

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city