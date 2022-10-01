Volkswagen India Sept sales grow by 60%; Virtus, Taigun keep sales impetus high

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India announced its sales figures for September on Saturday. The auto major reported a growth of over 60 per cent against the same period in the preceding year. Volkswagen sold 4,103 units sold in September 2022. The brand credited this positive sale result to the newest products that have been added to the portfolio. The company shared that Volkswagen Virtus and Volkswagen Taigun helped in keeping the sales numbers high.

Volkswagen informed that it has delivered around 7,000 units of the mid-size sedan Virtus since its launch in India. The Volkswagen Taigun SUVW which completed a year since its launch received strong demands from India as well as around the world. Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Ashish Gupta said that despite supply chain issues, the company maintained its product offerings. “Volkswagen has always been a brand of strong commitment and consistent performance. The testament of the same is the impressive sales performance owing to the youngest product portfolio comprising of the Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus and Tiguan," he added.

To maintain the robust demand, Volkswagen also focuses on enhancing customer experience. The company has created a network of 152 sales touchpoints and 120 service facilities present across 114 cities in the country.

Volkswagen also recently increased the price of the Virtus and Taigun and the price increase will be effective from October 1. The auto major has blamed the rising input prices which have necessitated the decision to increase the prices of these models. Volkswagen Tiagun currently comes at starting cost of ₹11.39 lakh and Volkswagen Virtus' present cost stands at ₹11.22 lakh.

