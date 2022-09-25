HT Auto
This Volkswagen innovative concept EV looks like a time machine from future

Volkswagen Gen.Travel all-electric Innovation Experience Vehicle (IEV) comes with Level 5 autonomous driving technology.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Sep 2022, 17:26 PM
Volkswagen wants to create a new vehicle category with will be a combination of a premium sedan and multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) with the Gen.Travel electric prototype. (Volkswagen)
Volkswagen wants to create a new vehicle category with will be a combination of a premium sedan and multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) with the Gen.Travel electric prototype. (Volkswagen)
Volkswagen wants to create a new vehicle category with will be a combination of a premium sedan and multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) with the Gen.Travel electric prototype. (Volkswagen)
Volkswagen wants to create a new vehicle category with will be a combination of a premium sedan and multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) with the Gen.Travel electric prototype.

Volkswagen Group presented a prototype of an all-electric Innovation Experience Vehicle (IEV) called the Gen.Travel that features Level 5 autonomous driving technology. With this new prototype, Volkswagen wants to create a new vehicle category which will be a combination of a premium sedan and multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

Volkswagen's Gen.Travel gives a peep into electric mobility of the upcoming decade. Head of Volkswagen Group Innovation, Nikolai Ardey said, “With its NEW AUTO strategy, Volkswagen defines the mobility for generations to come – sustainable and digital." He also added that with this new IEV, door-to-door travel will attain a new level.

(Also read | Volkswagen warns of production shift from Germany over fuel shortage )

Gen.Travel will drive autonomously and will turn the driver into a relaxed passenger who will be able to spend time doing other stuff such as focusing on either work or relaxation or entertainment. Head of Volkswagen Group Design Klaus Zyciora explained that the design of this new electric autonomous vehicle offers a glimpse of what autonomous driving will look like in the future. “The automobile will not only be better, but also more exciting than ever before," added Zyciora.

Dynamic lighting inside the vehicle creates a pleasant working environment for the passengers and also helps in avoiding motion sickness.
Dynamic lighting inside the vehicle creates a pleasant working environment for the passengers and also helps in avoiding motion sickness. (Volkswagen)
Dynamic lighting inside the vehicle creates a pleasant working environment for the passengers and also helps in avoiding motion sickness.
Dynamic lighting inside the vehicle creates a pleasant working environment for the passengers and also helps in avoiding motion sickness. (Volkswagen)

The Gen.Travel comes with a modular interior concept that can be customised for each journey. The vehicle can also be booked as a Mobility-as-a-Service offering. Depending on the configuration, the concept electrical vehicle can accommodate four people. Dynamic lighting inside the vehicle creates a pleasant working environment for the passengers and also helps in avoiding motion sickness. One can also change two seats into two beds if travelling overnight.

(Also read | Volkswagen does not see chip shortage ending in 2023: Report )

Volkswagen has given the Gen.Travel features such as active suspension eABC (electric Active Body Control) that will calculate vertical and lateral movements such as acceleration, braking, or cornering ahead of time. It will also optimise the driving style and trajectory accordingly. Artificial intelligence (AI) and platooning – fully autonomous driving in convoys – will be used to further increase the range for long-distance journeys.

 

 

First Published Date: 25 Sep 2022, 17:26 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Volkswagen Gen.Travel Gen.Travel Autonomous driving Electric vehicles Electric vehicle EV EVs Electric mobility
