Alexa, let's test drive the Volkswagen electric SUV!

Volkswagen announced that customers in selected regions could opt for an in-person Alexa-guided test drive.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Sep 2022, 10:22 AM
Test driving a car with a salesman will sound like yesteryear when one hears about the plan Volkswagen America and Amazon have if one is in to take the all-electric Volkswagen ID.4 SUV for a ride. Volkswagen announced that customers in select regions could opt for an in-person Alexa-guided test drive. The auto major informed that after a brief walk-through of the electric vehicle, one can begin a real-world test drive with Amazon Alexa as their companion.

One driving the Volkswagen ID.4 SUV will be able to enable Alexa's guided test drive through an Echo Auto device on the vehicle’s dashboard. The driver can ask Alexa for more information on the many functions of the EV. For example, if one asks, “Alexa, how do I turn on the massage feature?" the AI will respond with an answer such as, “The seat massage function is available in the front seats of the I.D.4 Pro S and Pro S with Gradient. If you'd like to try it, just ask."

(Also read | This Volkswagen innovative concept EV looks like a time machine from future )

Amazon's Alexa will be able to provide potential buyers information about the ID.4’s features that include its battery pack, charging, blind spot monitor, connecting to infotainment, cost and regular maintenance among many more. Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Volkswagen Group of America Andrew Savvas said, “In our push to bring EVs and electromobility to all, we need to find new and exciting ways to talk to our customers. This collaboration with Amazon does just that."

(Also read | Volkswagen warns of production shift from Germany over fuel shortage )

The Volkswagen ID.4 all-electric SUV is the company's first global SUV which is based on the auto major's MEB electric vehicle architecture. Volkswagen shared that this electric vehicle is a purpose-built EV that is also performance oriented. This electric vehicle is currently produced in Germany, China, and at VW’s Chattanooga, Tenn., factory. The delivery of the Volkswagen ID.4 later this year.

First Published Date: 27 Sep 2022, 10:22 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen ID.4 Volkswagen EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility
