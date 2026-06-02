TVS Motor sales jump 31% in May 2026, EV business hits record high

TVS Motor Company has achieved its highest-ever monthly sales milestone, recording total sales of 5,66,585 units in May 2026. The company registered a strong 31 per cent year-on-year growth compared to 4,31,275 units sold during the same month last year.

The strong performance was driven by robust growth across domestic and international markets, alongside continued momentum in the electric vehicle and three-wheeler segments.

Two-Wheeler Sales Grow 31 Per Cent

TVS Motor Company's total two-wheeler sales increased by 31 per cent to 5,43,111 units in May 2026, up from 4,16,166 units in May 2025.

Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 24 per cent, reaching 3,84,565 units compared to 3,09,287 units sold during the corresponding month last year.

The motorcycle segment continued to be a key contributor, recording sales of 2,73,802 units, a growth of 30 per cent over 2,11,505 units sold in May 2025.

Scooter sales also witnessed strong demand, rising by 32 per cent to 2,20,740 units from 1,66,749 units during the same period last year.

EV Sales Hit New Record

The company's electric vehicle business recorded its highest-ever monthly sales. EV sales increased by 56 per cent to 43,632 units in May 2026, compared to 27,976 units sold in May 2025.

The milestone highlights the growing acceptance of TVS' electric mobility portfolio in the Indian market.

Also Read : Hero MotoCorp dispatches rise 12.3% to 5.70 lakh units in May 2026

International Business Reaches New High

TVS Motor Company's international business recorded its best-ever monthly performance, with sales rising by 49 per cent to 1,75,991 units in May 2026 from 1,18,437 units in the year-ago period.

International two-wheeler sales grew by 48 per cent, increasing from 1,06,879 units to 1,58,546 units.

Three-Wheeler Sales Surge 55 Per Cent

The company's three-wheeler business posted significant growth during the month. Sales rose by 55 per cent to 23,474 units compared to 15,109 units sold in May 2025.

With record monthly sales, strong export demand and continued growth in its electric vehicle portfolio, TVS Motor Company has maintained its positive momentum, reinforcing its position in the Indian and global mobility markets.

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