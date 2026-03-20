HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Tvs Launches ‘tvs King Ka Vaada 3.0’ With Extended Warranty, Insurance Benefits

TVS launches ‘TVS KING Ka Vaada 3.0’ with extended warranty, insurance benefits

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 20 Mar 2026, 14:11 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • TVS introduces King Ka Vaada 3.0, adding accident cover, income support, and extended warranty benefits across its three-wheeler ICE and EV range.

TVS King Kargo HD CNG
TVS Motor’s King Ka Vaada 3.0 scheme extends warranty, service support, and introduces financial protection benefits across its three-wheeler lineup.
TVS King Kargo HD CNG
TVS Motor’s King Ka Vaada 3.0 scheme extends warranty, service support, and introduces financial protection benefits across its three-wheeler lineup.
View Personalised Offers on
TVS King Duramax Plus arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

TVS Motor Company has expanded its customer support programme for three-wheeler buyers with the introduction of ‘TVS KING Ka Vaada 3.0’. This has added a layer of financial and personal protection to the usual ownership benefits.

Unlike earlier iterations that were largely service-focused, the updated scheme brings in insurance-linked support aimed at drivers and their families—an important addition in a segment where vehicles are directly tied to daily earnings.

Also check these Three wheelers

Find more Three wheelers
Tvs King Duramax Plus (HT Auto photo)
TVS King Duramax Plus
₹ 2.30 Lakhs
View Offers
Tvs King Kargo (HT Auto photo)
TVS King Kargo
₹ 2.45 Lakhs
View Offers
Tvs King Deluxe (HT Auto photo)
TVS King Deluxe
₹ 2.47 Lakhs
View Offers
Piaggio Ape City Plus (HT Auto photo)
Piaggio Ape City Plus
₹ 2.24 Lakhs
View Offers
Tvs King Duramax (HT Auto photo)
TVS King Duramax
₹ 1.80 Lakhs
View Offers
Tvs King Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
TVS King EV MAX
₹ 3 Lakhs
View Offers

Also Read : TVS Tangent RR Concept design patent filed in India, could preview Apache RR 450

Insurance-linked benefits introduced

The programme offers accident coverage of up to 10 lakh in case of death or permanent disability. It also includes education assistance of 1 lakh per child (up to two children), and a daily hospitalisation payout of 4,000 for a maximum of 30 days.

These benefits sit alongside standard inclusions such as warranty extensions, scheduled servicing, and roadside assistance.

Also Read : TVS King Kargo HD CNG launched for last-mile mobility; Prices start at 2.70 lakh

Coverage across ICE and EV range

Coverage spans the entire TVS King range, including both passenger and cargo models, as well as internal combustion and electric variants.

Passenger ICE models like the King Deluxe and Duramax Plus are offered with a two-year warranty, three free services, and one year of roadside assistance.

The electric King EV Max gets a six-year warranty and three years of roadside assistance. Cargo variants, both ICE and EV, receive similar long-term warranty coverage of up to six years, along with extended roadside support.

Also Read : TVS Orbiter V1 launched at 84,500, BaaS option available at 49,999

Shift towards livelihood protection

The move reflects a broader shift in the three-wheeler space, where after-sales programmes are evolving beyond vehicle maintenance to include financial safeguards for owners and their families.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 20 Mar 2026, 14:11 pm IST
TAGS: tvs cv

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.