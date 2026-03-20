TVS launches ‘TVS KING Ka Vaada 3.0’ with extended warranty, insurance benefits

TVS Motor Company has expanded its customer support programme for three-wheeler buyers with the introduction of ‘TVS KING Ka Vaada 3.0’. This has added a layer of financial and personal protection to the usual ownership benefits.

Unlike earlier iterations that were largely service-focused, the updated scheme brings in insurance-linked support aimed at drivers and their families—an important addition in a segment where vehicles are directly tied to daily earnings.

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Insurance-linked benefits introduced

The programme offers accident coverage of up to ₹10 lakh in case of death or permanent disability. It also includes education assistance of ₹1 lakh per child (up to two children), and a daily hospitalisation payout of ₹4,000 for a maximum of 30 days.

These benefits sit alongside standard inclusions such as warranty extensions, scheduled servicing, and roadside assistance.

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Coverage across ICE and EV range

Coverage spans the entire TVS King range, including both passenger and cargo models, as well as internal combustion and electric variants.

Passenger ICE models like the King Deluxe and Duramax Plus are offered with a two-year warranty, three free services, and one year of roadside assistance.

The electric King EV Max gets a six-year warranty and three years of roadside assistance. Cargo variants, both ICE and EV, receive similar long-term warranty coverage of up to six years, along with extended roadside support.

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Shift towards livelihood protection

The move reflects a broader shift in the three-wheeler space, where after-sales programmes are evolving beyond vehicle maintenance to include financial safeguards for owners and their families.

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