TVS King Kargo HD CNG launched for last mile mobility; Prices start at 2.70 lakh

TVS King Kargo HD CNG launched in India; Prices start at 2.70 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Feb 2026, 17:29 pm
  • The new TVS King Kargo HD CNG strengthens the brand’s three-wheeler portfolio with a focus on durability, efficiency and driver comfort.

TVS King Kargo HD CNG
The TVS King Kargo HD CNG expands the brand’s commercial portfolio with a cost-efficient cargo three-wheeler for last-mile delivery
TVS King Kargo HD CNG
The TVS King Kargo HD CNG expands the brand’s commercial portfolio with a cost-efficient cargo three-wheeler for last-mile delivery
TVS Motor Company has announced the rollout of the TVS King Kargo HD CNG, expanding its three-wheeler commercial portfolio with a CNG-powered cargo model aimed at last-mile delivery operations. The vehicle will be introduced in a phased manner across Delhi NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. It is priced at 2,70,648 (ex-showroom, Delhi) as an introductory offer.

The TVS King Kargo HD CNG is powered by a 301.1 cc liquid-cooled engine that produces 9.1 kW of power and 22.4 Nm of torque and hits a top speed of 62 kmph. TVS states that the powertrain has been tuned to deliver consistent performance under load, making it suitable for urban and semi-urban cargo use. The three-wheeler features a 6.6-foot load deck, which the company claims is the largest in its segment.

In terms of hardware, the three-wheeled hauler is equipped with a leaf spring suspension setup designed for durability in commercial usage. It also gets fully rolling windows, a power gear to aid drivability under load, and a cabin layout focused on enhanced driver comfort. Key specifications include a ground clearance of 235 mm and a turning radius of 3,420 mm.

TVS is offering the King Kargo HD CNG with a standard warranty of three years or 1.5 lakh kilometres. After-sales support will be provided through over 470 authorised service touchpoints nationwide, along with three years of roadside assistance. The support network is further backed by secondary service infrastructure for private mechanics.

With the introduction of the King Kargo HD CNG, TVS Motor Company is targeting operators looking to reduce running costs while maintaining load capacity and reliability in last-mile cargo applications.

First Published Date: 05 Feb 2026, 17:29 pm IST
TAGS: tvs commercial vehicles

