Toyota to recall over 100,000 SUVs and pickups in US over potential engine stall

Toyota will recall over 100,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in the US, reported Reuters. These SUVs and pickup trucks are reportedly impacted by an issue, which can potentially cause the engine of these vehicles to stall, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the apex agency to monitor road safety in the country has reportedly said on Tuesday. Not only Toyota vehicles but Lexus models too have been impacted by the issue, the report further stated.

The impacted Toyota and Lexus vehicles are reportedly to be recalled over debris in their engines potentially causing them to stall, which could be fatally dangerous if the vehicle suddenly stops in the middle of the road while driving. The latest recall includes some Toyota Tundra pickup trucks and Lexus LX600 SUVs, which come equipped with the Japanese auto giant's V35A six-cylinder engine.

The NHTSA recall document has stated that debris from the manufacturing process may contaminate the engine and cause the main bearings to fail, which can result in an engine stall and loss of driving power as well. NHTSA also added in its recall document that a remedy to the problem is currently under development.

Meanwhile, Toyota has found itself in troubled waters in its home market Japan, where the automaker's facilities have been raided by government authorities over the allegation of irregularities that took place during the certification tests. The automaker reportedly provided inaccurate and inadequate data during collision tests, which falsified the safety-related data of its seven vehicles. As a result of this scandal, the automaker has suspended production of three cars, namely the Yaris Cross, Corolla Axio and Corolla Fielder. Besides Toyota, several other automakers like Mazda, Honda, Hino, and Daihatsu too have been accused of falsifying various data about their vehicles.

