HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Toyota Says Sorry For Cheating On Vehicle Tests: Breaking Down A Scandal

Toyota says sorry for cheating on vehicle tests: Breaking down a scandal

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jun 2024, 13:43 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Several carmakers in Japan, including Toyota and Honda became involved in a major scandal, where the data related to safety, and vehicular performance
...
Toyota
Several carmakers in Japan, including Toyota and Honda became involved in a major scandal, where the data related to safety, and vehicular performance have been falsified by the OEMs.
Toyota
Several carmakers in Japan, including Toyota and Honda became involved in a major scandal, where the data related to safety, and vehicular performance have been falsified by the OEMs.

The auto industry has witnessed several scandals over the last few years, starting from the Dieselgate to the latest scam that shook Japan's automotive industry. Toyota, Mazda and Honda have reportedly been involved in a scandal where these car manufacturers have allegedly cheated on certification tests for various vehicle models. The Japanese authorities have started an investigation and raided Toyota's offices after the scandal came to light.

Besides Toyota, leading vehicle manufacturers like Suzuki, Honda, Mazda, Hino and Daihatsu have been involved in the latest scandal. A Reuters report revealed that these Japanese automakers were involved in a safety test scandal, which even resulted in the OEMs halting shipments of some vehicles after Japan's transport ministry found irregularities in applications to certify certain models. These automakers have allegedly submitted incorrect or manipulated test data when they applied for certification of vehicles.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.86 - 10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volkswagen Polo 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Polo 2024
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8 Lakhs
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.54 - 7.42 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.65 - 8.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The issue became so severe that Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologised for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models, while the auto company suspended production of three models, namely the Corolla Fielder, Corolla Axio and Yaris Cross.

What went wrong?

The reports suggest that these leading Japanese automakers including Toyota used inadequate or outdated data during collision tests. The wide-ranging fraudulent testing involved, incorrect testing of airbag inflation and rear seat damage in crashes. Not only the safety tests of these vehicles but engine power output tests of various models were also found to have been falsified. In fact, the report claims that the deceptive tests were also found on discontinued vehicle models.

While several Toyota cars were impacted due to the scandal, its rival Mazda also reported similar irregular certification testing and halted production of two of its vehicle models, the Roadster and Mazda 2. The automaker said incorrect engine control software was used in the tests. Mazda also acknowledged violations on crash tests of three discontinued car models. Another major player in the global automobile market, Honda also apologised for performing improper tests on noise levels and torque output, on a range of car models. The older cars like Accord, Odyssey and Fit have been impacted due to this scandal, revealed Honda. However, these vehicles are not in production anymore.

First Published Date: 04 Jun 2024, 13:43 PM IST
TAGS: Suzuki Yaris Toyota Honda

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.