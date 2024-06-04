Toyota says sorry for cheating on vehicle tests: Breaking down a scandal

The auto industry has witnessed several scandals over the last few years, starting from the Dieselgate to the latest scam that shook Japan's automotive industry. Toyota, Mazda and Honda have reportedly been involved in a scandal where these car manufacturers have allegedly cheated on certification tests for various vehicle models. The Japanese authorities have started an investigation and raided Toyota's offices after the scandal came to light.

Several carmakers in Japan, including Toyota and Honda became involved in a major scandal, where the data related to safety, and vehicular performance

Besides Toyota, leading vehicle manufacturers like Suzuki, Honda, Mazda, Hino and Daihatsu have been involved in the latest scandal. A Reuters report revealed that these Japanese automakers were involved in a safety test scandal, which even resulted in the OEMs halting shipments of some vehicles after Japan's transport ministry found irregularities in applications to certify certain models. These automakers have allegedly submitted incorrect or manipulated test data when they applied for certification of vehicles.

The issue became so severe that Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologised for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models, while the auto company suspended production of three models, namely the Corolla Fielder, Corolla Axio and Yaris Cross.

What went wrong?

The reports suggest that these leading Japanese automakers including Toyota used inadequate or outdated data during collision tests. The wide-ranging fraudulent testing involved, incorrect testing of airbag inflation and rear seat damage in crashes. Not only the safety tests of these vehicles but engine power output tests of various models were also found to have been falsified. In fact, the report claims that the deceptive tests were also found on discontinued vehicle models.

While several Toyota cars were impacted due to the scandal, its rival Mazda also reported similar irregular certification testing and halted production of two of its vehicle models, the Roadster and Mazda 2. The automaker said incorrect engine control software was used in the tests. Mazda also acknowledged violations on crash tests of three discontinued car models. Another major player in the global automobile market, Honda also apologised for performing improper tests on noise levels and torque output, on a range of car models. The older cars like Accord, Odyssey and Fit have been impacted due to this scandal, revealed Honda. However, these vehicles are not in production anymore.

